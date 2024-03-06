Frost & Sullivan Cites SuccessKPI as a Workforce Optimization Leader and AI-Powered Vendor to Watch in 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI has been recognized in a new research analysis by Frost & Sullivan – AI Transforming WFO Solutions – that points to the growth of Workforce Optimization (WFO) tools and singles out SuccessKPI as an innovative, AI-powered provider in this hot technology market.

SuccessKPI's AI Engine generates a wide range of new solutions to improve the customer experience (CX).

According to research analyst Ankita Singh, exponential growth in workforce optimization is driven by several factors which are all influenced by powerful WFO tools designed to empower contact center/customer service agents with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency that promote customer and agent satisfaction. Chief among these factors are:

the contact center as the centerpiece of the customer experience (CX)

the increasing pressure on customer service agents caused by rising dissatisfaction with self-service options

improving CX as a priority for IT decision-makers and to achieve that, 60 percent of them feel that investing in the agent experience is a top goal, according to Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Contact Center IT Decision Makers survey

In support of agents, the Frost & Sullivan analysis cites SuccessKPI's playbook builder that helps maintain regulatory compliance during customer interactions while boosting agent performance. SuccessKPI also has an AI-based approach that allows supervisors to utilize specific language models to score calls and adjust for accuracy on a daily basis.

As part of its forward outlook, the Frost Perspective: Future Ahead for WFO Providers and Customers, Singh points out the accelerating adoption of AI technology across the WFO spectrum from forecasting and scheduling to advanced analytics for real-time assessment and actionable business insights. She cites Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Cloud Survey that confirms 43 percent of respondent organizations have already deployed generative AI solutions within customer service and support and another 42 percent plan to do so in the next two years.

Singh writes: " SuccessKPI is one of the leading WFO vendors that is leveraging investments in diverse sets and subsets of AI technology including natural language understanding, natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech (TTS), and text processing, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) to deliver on market needs."

She concludes, based on its current capabilities, strategy and investments, " SuccessKPI's recent announcement of its AI portfolio and roadmap provides a compelling reason for customers to learn more about this platform. The confidence and transparency this move reflects in revealing the future innovation path makes SuccessKPI a vendor to watch out for in 2024 and beyond."

"SuccessKPI is committed to the relentless pursuit of CX improvement through innovation, analytics and action," said CEO Dave Rennyson. "We know, through our own extensive experience and empirical research, that the key to achieving customer satisfaction is empowering supervisors, executives and customer service agents with the tools to make their jobs easier, interactions more insightful and performance goals more achievable to help them deliver a new standard of excellence."

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

