Frost & Sullivan Declares Clarius Company of the Year for the North America Ultraportable Ultrasound Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, announced today that it has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Best Practices Company of the Year Award for the ultraportable ultrasound industry. The global consulting and market research firm has recognized Clarius for consistently developing growth strategies to effectively address the new challenges and opportunities of the market.

Frost and Sullivan notes that Clarius distinguishes itself from its competitors with its customer-centric approach to delivering handheld devices that provide exceptional image quality, cloud storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology at a more reasonable price. The award recognizes Clarius for its best practices in developing growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future needs of the ultraportable ultrasound market.

"By strategically broadening their product portfolios, leading companies like Clarius advance the overall market," said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan. "Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models. In this context, Clarius' recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment. Frost & Sullivan enthusiastically acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of the many individuals making critical decisions every day to support the organization and contribute to its future."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. The report notes that Clarius distinguishes itself from its competitors with its customer-centric approach to delivering handheld devices that provide exceptional image quality, cloud storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology at a more reasonable price.

"It's wonderful to be awarded Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award in the North American ultraportable ultrasound industry," said Clarius CEO, Ohad Arazi. "We strive to deeply connect with and understand our customer needs, which enables us to deliver products that surpass our clinician expectations. We're delighted to be recognized for our collective efforts to be the leading choice of ultraportable ultrasound for clinicians in every specialty."

Clarius is the world's first to deliver a 3rd generation portable ultrasound system. Customers can select from ten high-definition wireless ultrasound scanners, each designed to deliver specialized patient care. During the last 12 months, the company has introduced the new Clarius Power Fan accessory that enables continuous, uninterrupted scanning 24/7. Clarius also introduced two AI-powered features including Clarius Voice Controls, which acts as a hands-free AI assistant for clinicians performing a procedure alone. Customers in the United States also have access to the first FDA-cleared Clarius MSK AI ultrasound to automatically identify, measure, and label MSK anatomy.

"Clarius' revolutionary ultrasound technologies allow users with a medical license to utilize ultrasound anywhere and anytime," says Christine Savoie, Best Practices Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan. "In less than a decade, the company's customers span over 60 countries and, with over 20,000 ultrasound scanners in the field, it holds third in the global market share for the ultraportable ultrasound industry."

Her 10-page analyst report is available for free download at www.clarius.com/frost-sullivan-2023/ .

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

