Frost & Sullivan examine prominent company within the growing Israeli Clean-tech sector

PRIME ENERGY P.E. LTD. (TASE: PRIM)

Prime Energy was established in Israel in 2013. The company initiates, develops, builds, operates, and maintains renewable energy projects in Israel and Europe. It has successful experience across all stages of renewable energy projects. The company has initiated and successfully erected PV projects in Israel with approx. 100 MW capacity, which exemplifies its high capabilities in developing projects from early stages. Notably, it developed the first dual-use solar system in Israel. The company currently has 680 megawatts projects in various stages of development and a storage capacity of 1,000 MW in Israel. The company aims to guarantee the production of 4,000 MW worldwide by 2030.

Overall, it has a projects portfolio (Israel and Europe) with an operational capacity of approx. 1.4 GW under various stages of development, construction, and operation (company share is approx. 1.3 GW). Prime Energy seeks to increase its installed capacity, develop new partnerships in diverse global markets, and use advanced technology to improve its operating margins.

We start our coverage with a target price of 19.3 NIS.

Full Report HERE

