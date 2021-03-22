Frost & Sullivan Experts Analyze Regional Tactics for Water and Sanitation for All by 2030

On World Water Day, explore key highlights on new technologies and business models leveraged by every region

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the water sector. Operational resilience and economic sustainability have become key focal points of investments. The lockdowns across the globe have severely disrupted supply chains and labor availability for production; both factors have significantly hit the growth of the water market across the globe. As we celebrate World Water Day, Frost & Sullivan experts raise awareness on the global water crisis and share insights on how each region is leading the charge towards water and sanitation for all by 2030. The global water and wastewater market is expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by 2021 on the back of favorable policies that would enable fresh investments which would be aimed at adopting solutions that can improve resilience, sustainability, and circular economy.