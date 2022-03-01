Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

"According to the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Cloud User Survey, 74% of organizations globally say the cloud is the most critical part of their digital transformation strategy," noted Lynda Stadtmueller, Research Vice President & Practice Lead, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "However, digital transformation requires a flexible cloud strategy as businesses must utilize different infrastructures to meet the needs of a diverse set of applications, services, data, and users. With the need for data to be secure, compliant, and available, data management remains a priority."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption Platform-as-a-service Enterprise data management Managed services

About Frost & Sullivan



For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan