Frost & Sullivan Experts to Analyze Economic Outlook of a Post-pandemic 2021

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Aroop Zutshi , Partner; Neha Anna Thomas , Senior Economist; and Craig Parker , Research Director, for the upcoming Growth Opportunity briefing, " 2021 Global Economic Outlook ," on February 17 at 11 a.m. EST . They will focus on the top economic trends to watch out for, key regional risks, recovery patterns and growth opportunities across countries and regions.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/57z

Attend this briefing to:

Discover top 2021 economic predictions stemming from factors such as easing restrictions, vaccine administration and prolonged low-interest rates .

and prolonged . Identify top global economic trends and risks to watch out for in 2021 in regards to Brexit , oil prices, stimulus measures and other economic developments.

, oil prices, and other economic developments. Review key 2021 predictions for advanced and emerging economies across the globe and their path to post-pandemic recovery, ranging from gradual and slow growth to a double-dip recession .

across the globe and their path to post-pandemic recovery, ranging from gradual and slow growth to a . Learn more about global GDP growth recovery patterns under the baseline, optimistic, and pessimistic scenarios, taking into consideration disease spread and vaccine deployment, employment conditions and stimulus support.

under the baseline, optimistic, and pessimistic scenarios, taking into consideration disease spread and vaccine deployment, employment conditions and stimulus support. Uncover growth and investment opportunities tied to regional recovery curves and economic policies.

tied to regional recovery curves and economic policies. Engage in Q&A with a panel of senior economists and regional experts.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

