Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil Our World in 2030: Top 12 Transformational Shifts

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Richard Sear and Archana Vidyasekar, our Visionary Innovation Group experts, along with Neil Sahota, IBM Master Inventor and United Nations artificial intelligence subject-matter expert, for the webinar " Our World in 2025-2030: Top 12 Transformational Shifts to 2030 " on September 24 at 11 a.m. EDT.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3ql

"Advancements in AI, autonomous technology, connected living and transhumanism are expected to influence the way humans live, love, work and communicate, with far-reaching impact on businesses, societies, economies, cultures and personal lives," says Vidyasekar. "The ability to understand these global Mega Trends and their implications on human lives over the next decade allows companies to better prepare for a future of growth."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Identify the implications and outcomes of these transformations across industries and business types , along with real-world scenarios.

, along with real-world scenarios. Understand how to effectively approach these points of disruption and outline a mechanism to act .

. Find out the tools that translate trends into optimal growth potential .

. Discover how companies can embrace trends as innovation fuel to drive new ideation and support existing initiatives.

The event will also be recorded and available on demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

