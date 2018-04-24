Frost & Sullivan Explores the Shift to Digital Patient Education and Engagement

Unfortunately, most traditional methods of patient education are largely paper-based or outdated and thus insufficient to meet the growing demands of value-based, patient-centric care in an era of digitally-enabled consumers. New vendors are emerging to provide digital patient education tools that are designed for maximum flexibility, customization, and usability.

Frost & Sullivan's white paper Transforming Healthcare Through Excellence in Patient Experience: New Digital Technologies to Educate and Engage Patients provides insights on how new digital tools and approaches to patient education and engagement can be leveraged to ensure a great patient and provider experience that is the cornerstone of patient-centric, value-based care and healthcare transformation.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/2dp

The digital revolution has totally altered the playbook for customer experience, communication, and relationship management. Today, an increasing number of people choose to conduct transactions and access information through online channels. This phenomenon impacts all industries and has had a profound impact on the consumer mindset. Digitally-enabled consumers, including healthcare consumers and patients, expect and demand high levels of service and efficiency as well as continuous innovation. They expect information to be relevant and specific to them and their health condition. In this context, new digital approaches to patient education and the personalization of healthcare are essential.

"Comprehensive patient education forms the foundation of any patient experience strategy. It is a must-have capability as we shift to value-based care and is truly one of the most significant tools for improving patient experience," explains Nancy Fabozzi, Digital Health Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "In the age of the digitally-enabled healthcare consumer, old school patient education just doesn't play. Today, the ideal patient education solution provides on-demand, 24/7 access to information via digital channels to enable the strongest potential impact for everyone."

In this analysis, Frost & Sullivan outlines key features and functions that comprise the ideal digital patient education solution. Mytonomy is profiled as an example of a technology vendor that combines multiple components of best-practices in patient education via its clinically validated, cloud-based patient education platform. Mytonomy is applying microlearning and behavioral science to drive patient activation and engagement via its Patient Experience Cloud system. In addition, Frost & Sullivan discusses how deployment of a next-generation patient education system like Mytonomy provides a strong, positive return on investment (ROI) for healthcare organizations on multiple dimensions, including clinician satisfaction, efficiency, reduction of clinical variability, and improved top line growth.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications – North America

P: 210.348.1012

E: mariana.fernandez@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-explores-the-shift-to-digital-patient-education-and-engagement-300635362.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

