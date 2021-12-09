Frost & Sullivan Honors Taos as a Leader of Growth and Innovation in the Global Managed Cloud Services Market

Cloud has become an essential foundation for business growth, enabling enterprises to unlock cost efficiencies and increase speed-to-market while providing access to new technologies such as analytics, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). During the pandemic, businesses accelerated their cloud strategies to gain greater flexibility and agility in digital operations but soon found integrated complexities outpaced their resources. As a result, many businesses turned to third-party expert managed services providers (MSPs) for help with designing, implementing, and managing their hybrid cloud environments.

Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Cloud User Survey notes that a greater percentage of businesses are engaging with MSPs than at any point in the past. In addition, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud approaches are becoming more common, with the former increasing by 54% and the latter 14% in 2020.

"Taos's approach is different from other MSPs we assessed. Its focus is fundamentally transforming and optimizing its clients' IT environments," said Anisha Vinny, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's unique automation-driven approach makes it among the highest-value providers in this market."

Taos has transformed its legacy data center business over the past decade and emerged as a cloud managed services powerhouse by:

Pivoting its strategy to public cloud and helping some of the world's leading organizations migrate and manage their cloud environments.

Taking an innovative approach to cloud management based on a software-engineering approach to IT operations called Navigator.

Hiring and training top-tier technology talent.

Serving more than 877 enterprise customers, including Zoom, Target, Netflix, AAA,and Acoustic.

Generating 83% of the company's revenues from its cloud business.

Developing deep relationships with the top cloud providers, listed as an AWS Advanced Plus Partner, Premier Google MSP Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner.

Frost Radar™: Global Managed Cloud Services Market, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over a dozen companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified eight industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

