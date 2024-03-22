Frost & Sullivan Launches the 2024 Edition of India Manufacturing Excellence and Sustainability 4.0 Awards

~Nominations are open until March 31, 2023~

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan proudly announces the launch of its prestigious awards ceremonies- the 15th edition of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards and the 20th edition of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA). These awards aim to recognize and celebrate enterprises at the forefront of manufacturing excellence and sustainable practices. The Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2024.

India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA)

IMEA honors organizations across automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based sectors for their manufacturing excellence. Over the past 19 years, IMEA has been instrumental in advancing manufacturing capabilities, optimizing supply chains, and enhancing production systems in India. The awards ceremony marks a significant milestone in recognizing the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award.

Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Digital Transformation & Sustainability Practice at Frost & Sullivan, highlighted the evolution of Indian manufacturing capabilities, stating, "With the implementation of advanced manufacturing practices and infrastructure enhancements, Indian manufacturing has undergone remarkable improvements in recent decades." He underscored Frost & Sullivan's pivotal role in enhancing operational excellence through rigorous assessment methodologies and collaborative knowledge-sharing initiatives, thereby delivering tangible value to clients and positively influencing their bottom-line performance.

Sustainability 4.0 Awards

In the dynamic industrial sphere of today, sustainability stands out as a crucial element influencing both manufacturing and service sectors, prompting organizations to integrate practices aimed at lowering carbon emissions and promoting responsible resource management.

Sustainability 4.0 Awards honors companies that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to sustainability across four pillars: purpose, partnership, planet, and people. Since its inception, Frost & Sullivan has been recognizing businesses that lead the change in sustainability, emphasizing the importance of holistic approaches to business, society, and the environment. Nominations are now open, with the deadline for submissions set for March 31st, 2024.

Emphasizing on the imperative of sustainable business strategies the upcoming edition, Rahul Sharma said, "In today's ever-evolving world, implementing sustainable business strategies is not just an option, but a necessity for business continuum and long-term value." He further highlighted Frost & Sullivan's commitment to expanding the scale of the sustainability journey in India and fostering business value through the awards program.

The Sustainability 4.0 Awards program features three levels of recognition – 'Believers,' 'Challengers,' and 'Leaders' – with predefined qualifying scores. The top two highest-scoring companies will receive the prestigious 'Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year' and 'Sustainable Business of the Year' awards, respectively. Additionally, the 'Jury Special Mention Award' will be conferred for outstanding initiatives contributing to environmental protection, social well-being, and/or economic prosperity.

Individual Achievement Awards

In the 2024 awards editions, Frost & Sullivan introduced the Individual Achievement Awards, celebrating exceptional leaders in manufacturing transformation and sustainability/ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. These prestigious accolades honor individuals who have exhibited outstanding leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to fostering transformative change within their industries.

