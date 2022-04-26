Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AeC as Company of the Year for Its Innovative Customer Service Outsourcing Services

A superior end-to-end CX is a critical differentiator in market reputation and customer loyalty as it provides upselling opportunities. Knowing this, AeC fosters long-term relationships with its clients to gain market trust and earn more business. Moreover, the general ongoing push toward digital transformation continues to increase customer needs for innovation, data management, and cybersecurity. Because automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools are, and will continue, transforming the CXO services landscape, driving brand positioning and messaging around innovation and digital transformation is crucial to vendor success.

Samantha Fisher, a Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said, "By addressing automation and AI-based tools, AeC demonstrated strong innovation during 2020 and 2021, allowing it to thrive during the pandemic. Its key innovations include its Agente em Casa work-from-home solution, its digital AeC platform CX digitalization product, and speech analytics and automation."

AeC's Robbyson Platform, a people management solution, strengthens communication between managers and their team and provides continuous training and employee engagement. Other tools using AI and machine learning to identify key traits and characteristics of ideal employees complete AeC's technology portfolio applied to people management.

The company:

Leverages its key strengths, such as seamlessly managing large-scale and small boutique operations, flexible pricing, and an innovative product portfolio, to remain competitive in the highly competitive Brazilian market

Customizes each customer's needs and integrates CX into every facet of its business to resolve customer issues efficiently and successfully

Unites critical facets of CX and employee experience, such as transparency, seamless and collaborative work environments, organization, and engagement, thus aligning with the client's and end user's needs

Collaborates with clients to develop a CX strategy built on forecasted trends, current technologies, and customer needs to enable the client to stay one step ahead of their consumers, resulting in agility for quick adaptation and responsiveness

Delivers operational efficiency, financial stability, and governance capabilities, continually seeking to grow with its customers, engage regularly, and challenge them to improve their chain of service

"Customer experience outsourcing solutions continue to evolve as more industries digitally transform. AeC supports customer journeys and focuses on being a true partner rather than just a vendor. Its seamless and frictionless approach and close relationships with clients position it as a partner of choice and leader in the Brazilian CXO services market." explained Juan Gonzalez, Research Director for Frost & Sullivan. "AeC has become a first choice for new customers seeking outsourced CX services. The agile firm demonstrates thought leadership and innovative excellence, positioning it for further growth and opportunities in the near future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: [email protected]

About AeC

AeC is a leading company in the Brazilian market of customer and brand relationship management. Also investing in state-of-the-art technology and human warmth, AeC brings together best practices for customer service in a variety of industries, such as digital natives, fintechs, banks, telecommunications, services, retail, insurance, energy and healthcare. Operating on different multichannel platforms, the company combines its deep knowledge of people management with the most modern solutions in cloud, AI, automation, cyber security and data analytics, thus offering a unique competitive advantage. Certified by the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW), AeC already has a team of more than 40,000 employees and is the fastest growing company in its segment in Brazil.

Contact:

Nathalia Belan de Oliveira

P: +55 31 991158667

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan