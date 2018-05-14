Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan awarded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) its prestigious 2018 Company of the Year Award for the Latin American enterprise service providers market, recognizing CenturyLink for its strong overall performance and effective strategy.

CenturyLink receives Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year award

"After extensive research in this field, Frost & Sullivan firmly believes CenturyLink's outstanding infrastructure and service portfolio successfully address enterprises' unmet needs," said Ignacio Perrone, research manager, Latin America, information and communication technologies for Frost & Sullivan.

The award is based on Frost & Sullivan's research on best practices in growth, innovation and leadership across multiple business performance categories.

"CenturyLink's unparalleled expertise in the convergent telecom-IT services arena has earned the company an undisputed place as a full enterprise service provider. CenturyLink, like no other participant, raises the standard to the next level for a range of value-added, managed, and data center services, with a broad unified communications and collaboration solutions suite for the traditional Ethernet and broadband infrastructure," said Perrone.

As part of its analysis, Frost & Sullivan found many customers face big decisions when it comes to IT investments that will support their digital transformation and communications initiatives. Based on Frost & Sullivan's research, CenturyLink has positioned itself well, with products and services to help customers integrate existing platforms and bring new services online.

"Enterprises are facing an ever-changing technology landscape, with high-capacity demands, security concerns and the need to migrate to new platforms," said Leonardo Barbero, product and marketing senior vice president for CenturyLink Latin America. "This recognition by Frost & Sullivan reinforces CenturyLink's ongoing leadership in delivering a wide range of services that meet these needs."

Key Facts:

The criteria used to gauge CenturyLink's performance against competitors in the Company of the Year Award category include two key factors: growth performance and customer impact.

CenturyLink's value-added services, reinforced by its innovative solutions, position the company as a best-in-class leader in Latin America .

. CenturyLink offers a range of services, including CDN, WAN optimization and network management, all backed by a superior network infrastructure, thereby allowing the company to satisfy the region's unmet market needs.

CenturyLink received the 2018 North America Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its Cloud Application Manager platform.

Frost & Sullivan recognized CenturyLink as the Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT Service Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year.

About the Award:

Frost & Sullivan is an international consulting company dedicated to helping clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in innovation and leadership.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award recognizes companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest US communications provider for global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their businesses.

