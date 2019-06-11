Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Comtech with the 2019 North American Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Next Generation 9-1-1

"NG9-1-1 significantly expands public safety capabilities and will allow 9-1-1 callers to efficiently and reliably relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "While many providers license their technology to large integrators to manage the emergency services IP network (ESInet) and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), Comtech's comprehensive in-house capabilities allow it to serve as both the primary service provider and the end-to-end integrator for NG9-1-1 deployments."

Comtech is uniquely equipped to offer NG9-1-1 solutions both directly and through channel partners. In addition to NGCS and ESInet services, Comtech's broad portfolio enables an end-to-end approach to NG9-1-1 and includes customer premises equipment (CPE), ESInet connectivity, and enhanced functional elements for voice and data. The company's geographic information system (GIS) provides public safety answering points (PSAPs) with real-time location data that can be synchronized across local, regional, and state levels to optimize PSAP operations and improve emergency response times.

Comtech continues to demonstrate its commitment to public safety and invest in 9-1-1 services. In February 2016, the company acquired TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. and, consequently, secured notable 9-1-1 assets. In February 2019, Comtech acquired Solacom Technologies Inc., a pioneer in next-generation call-handling solutions and regional NG9-1-1 systems. Comtech continued to invest heavily in public safety and 9-1-1 with its acquisition of the state and local government NG9-1-1 business from General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (GDIT) in April 2019.

"While Comtech's name is relatively new to public safety, its core technologies have come through the acquisitions of multiple, highly regarded companies, each of which has many years of experience in 9-1-1 and public safety," noted Iadarola. "With its recent acquisitions, Comtech has emerged as one of the largest NG9-1-1 contract holders in the United States."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Best Practices award to a company that has developed a comprehensive product line catering to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

