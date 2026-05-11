ScienceSoft Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing Patient Engagement and Telehealth Innovation

ScienceSoft is recognized for enabling real-time patient engagement through AI-driven conversational technologies that streamline telehealth operations and enhance care delivery.

SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that ScienceSoft has received the 2025 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the patient engagement and telehealth industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, execution, and measurable customer impact. This recognition highlights ScienceSoft's consistent leadership in driving real-time patient interaction through secure, adaptive, and scalable artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to optimize healthcare workflows and enhance patient engagement.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: technology leverage and customer impact. ScienceSoft excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market needs while executing them with precision, scalability, and technological sophistication. "The agent supports true real-time API function-calling, enabling it to verify patient identity, check provider availability, and update appointment data dynamically during conversations. This real-time responsiveness reduces booking time by 40%," said Priyanka Jain, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital innovation, strategic partnerships, and clinical alignment, ScienceSoft has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead within a rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem. Its investments in advanced conversational AI and large language model (LLM) frameworks have enabled the company to scale effectively across diverse healthcare environments, from large hospital networks to regional telehealth providers.

Innovation remains at the heart of ScienceSoft's approach. Its proprietary AI agent framework, powered by Amazon Nova distributed via Amazon Web Services (AWS) LLM and integrated with LiveKit Media Server, enables natural, bidirectional voice interactions that support multiple languages, including English and Spanish. The platform leverages AWS Bedrock Guardrails and AWS Macie to safeguard data privacy, detect conversational anomalies, and prevent misuse—all while maintaining full HIPAA compliance. This combination of real-time intelligence, adaptability, and embedded security allows ScienceSoft's clients to deliver frictionless, human-like patient interactions while maintaining operational efficiency.

"In our healthcare AI solutions, we strive to improve the everyday interactions that shape each patient's experience: how they request information, how quickly they're helped, how smoothly the process moves forward. We're grateful for this recognition and see it as encouragement to keep building technology that quietly supports patients, clinicians, and admin personnel," said Vadim Belski, Head of AI and Principal Architect at ScienceSoft.

ScienceSoft's unwavering focus on accessibility and interoperability further reinforces its leadership in the market. Through tight integration with electronic health records, telehealth platforms, and scheduling systems, the company enables providers to achieve measurable improvements in patient satisfaction, engagement, and operational throughput. Its partner-driven deployment model, supported by a team of physicians and health IT specialists, ensures that each implementation aligns with clinical workflows and compliance standards—typically reaching completion within six weeks.

Frost & Sullivan commends ScienceSoft for setting a benchmark in enabling technology, strategy execution, and customer-centric design. The company's disciplined innovation framework, real-world scalability, and commitment to secure AI applications are shaping the future of patient engagement and telehealth, empowering providers to deliver care that is both efficient and empathetic.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are transforming their industries through innovation and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

About ScienceSoft

ScienceSoft is a Texas-based healthcare IT consulting and software engineering company with over 150 successful projects in the domain. Since 2005, ScienceSoft has been at the forefront of med-tech innovation, leveraging technologies like cloud, AI, and IoT to ease the burden on healthcare professionals. Holding ISO 13485, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certifications, ScienceSoft provides a comprehensive range of healthcare IT services, encompassing technology consulting, software development, support, and evolution. The in-house team of M.D. consultants and principal architects designs custom medical IT solutions that drive long-term clinical and financial impact, even in the face of diverse patient and staff expectations, shifting priorities, and legacy system constraints.

Contact:

Alexa Tsviatkova

E: [email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan