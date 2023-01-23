Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Future-Ready Companies at the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022

~19 awards were presented to companies for their exemplary performance at the 18th edition~

~Nominations for the 19th edition of the awards are open until May 15, 2023~

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan concluded the 18th edition of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) at Taj Bangalore, Bengaluru. 13 companies were honored and recognized for optimizing their operational excellence and being future-ready. The companies were evaluated for using digital manufacturing tools, optimizing their supply chain, and effectively enhancing their manufacturing capabilities. 19 awards were presented in a grand ceremony on January 20, 2023.

India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022

This year's awards were presented to companies across four major categories: Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, Future-Ready Factory of the Year Award, Smart Factory of the Year Award, and Gold Award. Hyundai Motor India Limited received the evening's top honors—the Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award and the Smart Factory of the Year Award, with Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium being awarded the 1st Runner-up award for Indian Manufacturer of The Year and ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division taking the 1st Runner-up Award for Smart Factory. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, Royal Enfield - A Unit Of Eicher Motors Limited, ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division, Karam Safety Private Limited and Nivea India Private Limited were awarded the Future Ready Factory of the Year.

Congratulating the award recipients, Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "It has been an absolute honor and privilege to conduct the 18th edition of IMEA in person after a gap of two years. I would like to congratulate all the award recipients for their dedication and determination toward persistent improvement. We are positive that this will further motivate companies to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Deepak N G, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India, said, "Digital technologies are shaping the new face of manufacturing and are dramatically improving human-machine efficiency. Companies that will effectively implement virtual twins will have a competitive advantage in terms of price points and time to market. India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) constituted by Frost & Sullivan is based on the same premise and belief, with a proprietary assessment methodology perfected over 1000+ manufacturing sites. For manufacturing leaders, now is the time to take a step forward and accelerate toward digital maturity, sustainability, and improved business performance."

IMEA is the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award. With a proprietary assessment methodology, this program is an ideal platform to drive your operational excellence journey. Over the past 17 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems.

The event was supported by Dassault Systemes as Silver Partner, CNBC TV18 as Television Media Partner, and Manufacturing Today as Media Partner.

To know more about the awards and the methodology, please visit: https://www.frost.com/events/india-manufacturing-excellence-awards/

To schedule an interaction with our spokespersons, please email Aishwarya Nair at [email protected]

Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021

S. No. Company Name Award Title Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award 1 Hyundai Motor India Limited Indian Manufacturer of the Year 2 Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award - 1st Runner-up Future Ready Factory of the Year Award 3 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business 4 Royal Enfield - A Unit Of Eicher Motors Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business 5 ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Large Business 6 Karam Safety Private Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Medium Business 7 Nivea India Private Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Medium Business Smart Factory of the Year Award 8 Hyundai Motor India Limited Smart Factory of the Year 9 ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division Smart Factory Award - 1st Runner-up Gold Awards 10 Mondelez India Foods Private Limited Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Mega Large Business 11 Hindalco Industries Limited Gold Award | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business 12 Coromandel International Limited Gold Award | Process Sector, Mega Large Business 13 ATC Tires Private Limited Gold Award | Process Sector, Large Business 14 Varroc Engineering Limited - VEL-V Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business 15 Metalman Auto Private Limited Gold Award - Runnerup | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business 16 Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation Private Limited Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business 17 Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation Private Limited - Unit III Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business 18 Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation Private Limited - Unit II Gold Award - Runner-up | Engineering Sector, Medium Business 19 Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation Private Limited Corporate Gold Award



About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

