Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM with the European Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Customer Experience Enhancing Solutions

"By automating call deflection to self-serve or chatbots, calls that need human attention are serviced by agents who can access the relevant information on a single platform," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst , Frost & Sullivan . "Infosys BPM aims to deliver on the 4 Es — efficiency, effectiveness, experience, and empathy — to enhance CX, rather than focus on cost arbitrage. This transforms customer service models from being transaction-based into being relationship-oriented."

Infosys BPM offers operational and consulting value levers to its clients, spanning digital enablement, cost optimization, CX improvement, and revenue enhancement. The company supports these with innovative technology-based solutions. The operational benefits of this approach include enhanced digitalization, process standardization, higher NPS, and sales improvement. Infosys BPM's analytics capabilities offer further actionable insights that enable targeted interactions. A complete understanding of customer behaviour allows the company to convert a cost center into a revenue-generating center for its clients.

Infosys BPM has also proactively expanded its European presence over the last few years. Today, it has 12 delivery centers across 6 countries, spanning Czech Republic (Brno), Poland (Łódź, Wrocław), the Netherlands (Utrecht, Eindhoven), Germany (Berlin), Ireland (Dublin, Clonmel, Waterford, Wexford), and the UK (Birmingham, Craigavon). This combination of applying organic and inorganic strategies to support exceptional CX and business growth has positioned Infosys BPM for continued growth in the European CX outsourcing services market. "For instance, acknowledging its European clients' preference for an onshore presence, it acquired Eishtech to gain access to Irish resources and expertise in handling regional customers," noted Sathe.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & MD, Infosys BPM said, "The recognition from Frost & Sullivan is an acknowledgement of our relentless efforts in delivering exceptional end-to-end digital transformation. Our deep domain expertise, widespread experience, and consistent innovation have enabled us to blend technology and human-ware seamlessly. This is based on our comprehensive capabilities in applied AI, analytics, and automation. This, in turn, helps us enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and experience, with empathy, to reimagine our clients' businesses."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

