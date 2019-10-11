Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Innovative Leaders with Prestigious Industry Awards

Awards ceremony honors companies, strategies, processes, and executives that have achieved world-class performance within their industries.

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients of its Best Practices Awards at a banquet held on October 10, 2019, in Paris at Hotel Lutetia.

"Frost & Sullivan is honored to recognize companies that have developed visionary and innovative strategies. Being a visionary innovator means being able to shape the future by having the ability to innovate today in light of perceived changes and obstacles that may arise in the future. It requires a deep understanding of future implications and global ramifications, taking action today in order to create opportunities and market value tomorrow," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan's presents Best Practices Awards to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

Awarded companies included:

Ekoenergetyka-Polska - 2019 European Commercial Charging Systems New Product Innovation Award

Eurotech - 2019 European Internet of Things Solutions for Rail Systems Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Glassbox - 2019 European Digital Customer Experience Analytics Customer Value Leadership Award

Huawei - 2019 Global Smart Data Centre Technology Leadership Award

inwi - 2019 African Mobile Communications New Product Innovation Award

Medisanté - 2019 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Ment.io - 2019 European AI-based Decision-making Solution Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

MetGen - 2019 European Industrial Enzymes Technology Innovation Award

Onfido - 2019 European Identity Verification and Authentication Technology Innovation Award

Orange Business Services - 2019 European Managed SD-WAN Product Leadership Award

Philips Healthcare Incisive CT - 2019 Global Computed Tomography Customer Value Leadership Award

Pradeo - 2019 Global Mobile Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

QiO Technologies - 2019 European Advanced Analytics for Manufacturing Customer Value Leadership Award

SAP - 2019 Global Digital Enterprise Solutions for Pharma Supply Chain Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Teleperformance - 2019 European Contact Center Outsourcing Company of the Year Award

The Qt Company - 2019 Global Automotive User Interface/User Experience Customer Value Leadership Award

Viamedici Software GmbH - 2019 European Product Information Management for Manufacturing Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Banquet, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

