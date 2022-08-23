Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the Secure SD-WAN Industry

Palo Alto Networks® Prisma® SD-WAN delivers exceptional user experience while simplifying operations and natively integrating with best-in-class security.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Secure SD-WAN Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for delivering visionary innovation and performance. The Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN enables simplified, secure, and consistent connections that help customers modernize their branch infrastructure. Prisma SD-WAN provides application availability based on real-time application performance and SLAs to deliver exceptional user experience for all applications. It also simplifies tedious network functions and automates branch service integrations, allowing customers to deploy, manage, and resolve complex issues faster. In addition, Prisma SD-WAN extends consistent security services to its branch offices through deep integration with Prisma Access, enabling a single SASE product that protects organizations from security threats and data breaches.

"The native integration of Palo Alto Networks' cloud-delivered security services with its SD-WAN appliances set the company apart from secure SD-WAN competitors with limited security offerings to meet customers' evolving security requirements," said Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The Prisma SD-WAN product is a key component of its Prisma SASE solution. The Prisma SD-WAN ION appliances are purpose-built to enable a cloud-delivered branch for customers."

In 2020, Palo Alto Networks acquired CloudGenix to enhance its SD-WAN architecture capabilities and provide customers with more sophisticated features. Now fully integrated, Prisma Access extends consistent security services to branch offices. The company continues to grow by leaps and bounds and heavily invests in the innovation of its SD-WAN offerings.

"Frost & Sullivan commends Palo Alto Networks' steadfast commitment to technological innovations and robust SD-WAN that allow the company to solidify its leadership position in supporting organizations in modernizing their environments at their own pace and preference for improved scalability and agility," noted Pua. "The company's innovative offerings give it a competitive edge to remain the top-of-mind choice among large and midsize organizations across regions. It has a robust portfolio of solutions to meet evolving security requirements in today's digital age."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year award to the organization demonstrating excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

