Frost & Sullivan Unfolds the Future of Vehicle Platform Strategies in the Age of CASE

Frost & Sullivan invites you to an upcoming Mobility webinar, "Future of Skateboard/Platform Architectures and Benchmarking of Key Industry Players' Strategies" on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 02.00 PM (GMT)/09.00 AM (EST). Join our Mobility experts Sarwant Singh , Arunprasad Nandakumar , and Kamalesh Mohanarangam , along with industry stalwarts Giuseppe Bonollo , Senior VP at Pininfarina, and Daniel Barel , Co-Founder and CEO at REE, as they discuss growth opportunities for traditional OEMs, business strategies to accelerate existing services, strategic imperatives on emerging products to help the EV industry stay resilient, and more.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4tm.

The unique insights you can gain from this webinar include:

Discover how market players can translate industry trends into optimal growth, as well as new business models and how to ensure profitability.

into optimal growth, as well as new and how to ensure profitability. Uncover how a collaborative approach of platform development will not only help fast track development activities but also reduce the overall manufacturer investment required.

will not only help fast track development activities but also reduce the overall manufacturer investment required. Recognize how operational or redundancy functionalities will need to be a core in-built attribute of future EV/AD platforms.

will need to be a core in-built attribute of future EV/AD platforms. Learn how modularity will enable a range of diverse functionalities to be introduced into the vehicle without the need to change the fundamental building blocks of the platform itself.

will enable a range of diverse functionalities to be introduced into the vehicle without the need to change the fundamental building blocks of the platform itself. Understand how the skateboard platform and rolling chassis offers the OEMs the flexibility to offer a different segment of vehicles and different body styles based on the same platform.

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

