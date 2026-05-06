AeC Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Brazilian Customer Experience Management Company of the Year Recognition

Recognized for its visionary innovation and disciplined growth, delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and operational excellence in Brazil's evolving landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AeC has been given the 2026 Brazilian Company of the Year Recognition in the customer experience management industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights AeC's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on innovation, resilience, and customer trust, AeC has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-driven solutions have enabled it to scale effectively across Brazil. By prioritizing proprietary technologies tailored to local market needs, AeC ensures agility, cost efficiency, and high-impact service delivery.

Innovation remains central to AeC's approach. Its suite of AI-driven solutions, including the TeIA platform and AI copilot capabilities, addresses the full spectrum of customer experience management needs, offering enhanced security, real-time fraud prevention, and intelligent automation. These capabilities empower organizations to improve operational efficiency while maintaining a strong human-centric approach to customer engagement. "AeC has emerged as the more solid and consistent market participant in this environment. While many competitors struggled with market contraction and operational inefficiencies, AeC tripled its revenue over four years and increased its market share year over year, from 6.2 percent in 2018 to 17.9 percent in 2024," states Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, Customer Experience at Frost & Sullivan.

AeC's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By combining advanced analytics with a human-centered delivery model, the company enhances agility, ensures cost efficiency, and consistently delivers high levels of customer satisfaction. Its ability to serve both traditional enterprises and digital-native companies—now representing a significant portion of its revenue—demonstrates its adaptability and market relevance.

"Receiving this recognition for the fifth consecutive year is a source of great pride and a clear signal of the consistency behind our journey. It highlights our belief that technology, when combined with human warmth, is what truly transforms customer experience at scale." Said Raphael Duailibi, CEO at AeC."

Frost & Sullivan commends AeC for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of customer experience management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About AeC

AeC is Brazil's leading provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, distinguished by its consistent growth, innovation, and customer-centric execution. With more than 56,000 employees and nearly 30 operating units across eight states, the company combines advanced technology with a uniquely human approach. AeC serves over 80 clients, including the ten largest contractors in the industry and leading brands across banking, telecommunications, fintech, and digital-native sectors. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Company of the Year for the fifth consecutive time, AeC has grown its revenue 3.5x over the past four years, underscoring its ability to translate innovation into sustained value creation for clients while expanding access to first-time employment and driving inclusive growth.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan