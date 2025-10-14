Frost School of Music at the University of Miami Alumni Recognized as 2025 Billboard Latin Power Players, Showcasing the Elite Music School's Impact on the Latin Music Industry

The Frost School's Legacy Will Be Celebrated as Part of a One-of-a-Kind Latin Music Wall of Fame at the Exclusive, Invite-Only Latin Power Players Event in Miami on October 20

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to the ongoing impact that alumni of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami have on the Latin music industry, three alumni of the school were recognized by Billboard as 2025 Latin Power Players, a list that acknowledges top executives, managers, and other industry professionals who are shaping the global Latin music scene and driving its success through artistic vision and business innovation. Frost School of Music alumni recognized as 2025 Latin Power Players by Billboard include Jorge Mejia, Latin GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer and president and CEO of Sony Music Publishing's Latin and U.S. Latin divisions; Pablo Ahogado, Vice President of A&R at Concord Music Publishing; and Richard Bull, General Manager of Double P Records. Emilio Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter, who currently serves as a member of the Frost School Dean's Advisory Committee, was also named to the list along with two University of Miami alumni, Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live, and Ignacio Meyer, President of U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision.

Jorge Mejia - 2025 Billboard Latin Power Player, Frost School of Music alum, Latin GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer, and president and CEO of Sony Music Publishing’s Latin and U.S. Latin divisions | Credit: Courtesy of Frost School of Music Emilio Estefan - 2025 Billboard Latin Power Player, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter, and member of the Frost School of Music Dean’s Advisory Committee | Credit: Courtesy of Frost School of Music

Serona Elton, Interim Vice Dean and Director of the Music Industry Program at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami said, "Today Latin music is more popular than ever. Its growth as a genre truly knows no borders. From my unique position as a longtime music industry professional and a faculty member at an esteemed music institution, I know the power of the people behind Latin music, and I am immensely proud that so many of them can trace their roots back to the Frost School of Music. For nearly 100 years, the Frost School has cultivated the next generation of artists and professionals making an impact on Latin music and other genres. It's an enormous pleasure to recognize the collective legacy of our alumni and supporters and to watch how they will continue to influence Latin music moving forward into the future."

Billboard will celebrate the 2025 Latin Power Players and the Latin music industry at large at an exclusive, invite-only event held in Miami on Oct. 20 as part of Billboard Latin Music Week. The event will showcase an illustrious group of Frost School alumni and supporters who have made a significant impact on Latin music. They include Julio Bagué, vice president of U.S. Latin East Coast and Puerto Rico at peermusic; Emilio Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter; Gloria Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter; Danny Flores, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer; Carlitos López, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer, composer, arranger, and conductor; Jon Secada, GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter; and Raquel Sofía, Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter.

During the Latin Power Players event, Billboard will partner with the Frost School to present the Publisher of the Year Award to Sony Music Publishing Latin President and Frost School Alumnus Jorge Mejia.

Jorge Mejia, President and CEO of Sony Music Publishing's Latin and U.S. Latin Divisions said, "I started my career as an intern at Sony Music and today I oversee Sony Music Publishing for the Latin American and U.S. Latin markets. The Frost School of Music not only gave me the ability to get that internship in the first place, but it also gave me a foundation - a way of seeing and listening that still resonates today. To be recognized alongside so many remarkable Frost School alumni is both humbling and inspiring. I have no doubt that the Frost School will continue to shape the artists, executives, and visionaries who define the future of the music industry as a whole."

About the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami

Established in 1926, the highly acclaimed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is one of the top music schools in the world. In addition to being repeatedly recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine, the Frost School is listed as a top music school by Downbeat Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, InTune Magazine, Musical America Worldwide, Niche, College Factual, and U.S. News and World Report, among others. Students choose to attend the school for its innovative and dynamic curriculum; real-world opportunities in the U.S. and abroad; award-winning, highly regarded faculty; access to local Latin music record labels, festivals, and artists; and its state-of-the-art campus in Miami, one of the top music cities in the world.

Students who attend the Frost School benefit from its "THIS AND" approach to education thanks to its priority on combining traditional concentrations with cutting-edge programs that equip students with the artistic, technological, and entrepreneurial skills needed for success in today's world. Referred to as the Frost Method®, this unique approach enables students to become well-rounded musicians and industry professionals. Around the world, Frost School alumni are known as being "Frost Built," a term that's become synonymous with the music creators, performers, educators, therapists, technologists, and industry professionals of the future who are ready to realize their professional passions, establish themselves as leaders, and make real contributions to society - thanks to their multidisciplinary education.

More information on the Frost School is available at frost.miami.edu .

