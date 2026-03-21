Frost School of Music Dean Shelly Berg Closes His Nearly Two Decade-Long Tenure by Securing More than $175 Million in Donations

The Landmark Fundraising Total is Indicative of the Transformational Legacy Berg Achieved as Head of One of the Top Music Schools in the World

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost School of Music at the University of Miami leaders, faculty, and alumni came together at the Knight Center for Music Innovation at the University of Miami in Miami on Sat., March 21 to celebrate the lasting legacy of Dean Shelton G. "Shelly" Berg as he finishes his nearly two decade-long tenure at the elite music school. A highlight of the event was University of Miami Provost Joel Samuels' announcement that Berg will close out his time at the Frost School of Music having raised more than $175 million in donations for the school.

Frost School of Music Dean Shelton G. "Shelly" Berg | Credit: Gabriela Gabrielaa

A majority of the funding, provided by an esteemed group of devoted and longtime benefactors and supporters, will primarily fund scholarships for best-in-class students who will be able to attend the highly acclaimed Frost School of Music thanks to their support. A portion of the total donations also went towards building the Knight Center for Music Innovation, a $36.5 million, 25,000-square-foot cutting-edge performance and technology hub that opened in 2023 and served as the location for the lasting legacy event held in Berg's honor.

The lasting legacy celebration showcased the reach and impact Berg has made across his tenure, through the performances and speeches provided by stalwart leaders, distinguished faculty, award-winning alumni, and long-term supporters of the Frost School of Music. Highlights from the evening included performances by award-winning artists and proud Frost School alumni Gloria Estefan, Jon Secada, Trent Saunders, and Jenna Rubaii, and esteemed members of the Frost School faculty, including John Daversa, Ross Harbaugh, Kim Josephson, Chuck Bergeron, Dafnis Prieto, and Reynaldo Sanchez, among others. The performers gathered at the end of the evening to perform "Change the World," an artistic tribute to the powerful impact Berg has had on the Frost School, the thousands of students who've studied there during his tenure, and the music world overall.

Since being named dean of the Frost School of Music in 2007, Berg has been instrumental in transforming the elite music school into a groundbreaking example of a new model of music education that has prepared thousands of students for successful careers. Esteemed alumni who've graduated from the Frost School during his tenure include Pharrell Williams, Joshua Henry, Veronica Swift, Carter Vail, Ashley Pezzotti, Emmet Cohen, Raquel Sofia, Idarose, and many other notable names across the music, education, and research fields. Through his relationships with Frost School alumni and industry leaders, Berg secured opportunities for students to collaborate with and be a part of recordings, performances, and other productions with Gloria Estefan, Pharrell Williams, Bruce Hornsby, Dave Grusin, Quincy Jones, Renee Fleming, and Ben Folds.

"I've always said that the future of music is the future that our student musicians, aspiring industry professionals, and dedicated educators and researchers will be able to create," said Berg. "It's been a privilege to help Frost School of Music students chart a course for success by giving them access to an outstanding multidisciplinary curriculum, inspirational faculty, and priceless real-world experiences. From the day I started at the Frost School, I focused on setting a groundbreaking new standard for music education. I'm proud that the next dean will be able to step into a school with a foundation for continued growth, one which will cultivate and benefit new generations while continuing to actively shape the future of music - no matter what that may look like in the years to come."

The evening closed out with the unveiling of the commemorative Shelly Berg Way, which will serve as a permanent reminder of the lasting legacy of one of the Frost School of Music's most impactful deans. Shelly Berg Way was unveiled to an awaiting crowd of hundreds of Frost School students, faculty, alumni, and supporters, with fanfare provided by members of the University of Miami's marching band, the Frost Band of the Hour, and the University's cheer squad.

"The Frost School of Music is a beacon of excellence at the University of Miami, thanks in large part to the trailblazing leadership of Shelly Berg and his unwavering focus on shaping the future of music," said Samuels. "While Shelly is set to step down at the end of the current school year, his transformative impact will live on for years to come - just like the new commemorative pathway on our campus that now bears his name."

Berg announced last year that he would step down as dean of the Frost School of Music at the end of the 2025 - 2026 school year after nearly two decades of impactful leadership. At that time, Berg will return to his acclaimed musical career, which includes six GRAMMY nominations, groundbreaking artist collaborations, and performances on stages across the globe. The University of Miami is currently in the process of selecting the next dean of the Frost School of Music, who will be announced at a later date. The Frost School's next leader will have the opportunity to continue leading the standard-setting music school into a new century of impact and transformation, benefiting from an outstanding cadre of administrative and faculty leaders and a strong endowment.

About the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami

Established in 1926, the highly acclaimed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is one of the top music schools in the world. In addition to being repeatedly recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine, the Frost School is listed as a top music school by Downbeat Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, InTune Magazine, Musical America Worldwide, Niche, College Factual, and U.S. News and World Report, among others. Students choose to attend the school for its innovative and dynamic curriculum; real-world opportunities in the U.S. and abroad; award-winning, highly regarded faculty; access to local Latin music record labels, festivals, and artists; and its state-of-the-art campus in Miami, one of the top music cities in the world.

Students who attend the Frost School benefit from its "THIS AND" approach to education thanks to its priority on combining traditional concentrations with cutting-edge programs that equip students with the artistic, technological, and entrepreneurial skills needed for success in today's world. Referred to as the Frost Method®, this unique approach enables students to become well-rounded musicians and industry professionals. Around the world, Frost School alumni are known as being "Frost Built," a term that's become synonymous with the music creators, performers, educators, therapists, technologists, and industry professionals of the future who are ready to realize their professional passions, establish themselves as leaders, and make real contributions to society - thanks to their multidisciplinary education.

More information on the Frost School is available at frost.miami.edu.

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SOURCE Frost School of Music at the University of Miami