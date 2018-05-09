Frozen Custard Fanatics Will Love Culver's 6 New Flavors of the Day

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a dessert is crafted fresh for you and is inspired by trending flavors you love, like espresso and salty-sweet combinations, it doesn't get much sweeter than that.

Here's the scoop: For the first time since 2012, Culver's is adding six new flavors to its Flavor of the Day lineup. The first new Flavor of the Day will be available May 10, with each additional flavor offered on the 10th of the following months. All of Culver's more than 650 restaurants will feature the new flavors on the day they are introduced.