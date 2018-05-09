Frozen Custard Fanatics Will Love Culver's 6 New Flavors of the Day

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a dessert is crafted fresh for you and is inspired by trending flavors you love, like espresso and salty-sweet combinations, it doesn't get much sweeter than that.
Here's the scoop: For the first time since 2012, Culver's is adding six new flavors to its Flavor of the Day lineup. The first new Flavor of the Day will be available May 10, with each additional flavor offered on the 10th of the following months. All of Culver's more than 650 restaurants will feature the new flavors on the day they are introduced.
- May 10: Cappuccino Cookie Crumble: Cappuccino lovers out there will savor this cool take on a hot trend. The recipe features vanilla frozen custard blended with espresso, crushed sugar cookies and swirls of novelty chocolate.
- June 10: Blackberry Cobbler: Out of the oven and onto your spoon, Blackberry Cobbler is the perfect combination of light, sweet and tart. It combines cinnamon granola crumble, blackberries and vanilla frozen custard. Just like summer on a spoon.
- July 10: Chocolate Pretzel Crunch: Always wanted to dunk a chocolate-covered pretzel in Fresh Frozen Custard? This is your chance because we've combined chopped Bavarian pretzels, novelty chocolate and salted caramel with vanilla frozen custard.
- August 10: Peanut Butter Cookie Dough: It's a peanut dream team with this brand-new peanut butter frozen custard mixed with roasted peanuts and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough.
- September 10: Dark Chocolate Decadence: Enjoy the ultimate chocolate experience—and first dark chocolate to ever hit our menu—that features a blend of premium cocoas.
- October 10: Peanut Butter Salted Caramel: Savor the perfect salty-sweet combo of peanut butter custard, roasted peanuts and ribbons of salted caramel.
"We're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests with fun twists on flavors they can't get anywhere else," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "Whether it's a day to celebrate or one just worthy of a treat, we hope guests will have fun expanding their palates with our new Flavors of the Day."
Crave-worthy Culver's Flavors of the Day facts:
- The first EVER Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan, crafted in 1984
- While many ice cream brands offer creative flavors, few can do it the Culver's way by making the recipes using frozen custard made fresh in restaurants in small batches all day, every day
- Each of Culver's more than 650 restaurants features a unique Flavor of the Day
- Each restaurant's Flavor of the Day can be found at https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day
About Culver's:
For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 650 family-owned and operated restaurants in 24 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers
