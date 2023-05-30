Frozen Food Market size in India to grow by USD 1,478.91 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing desire for convenience - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market in India is set to grow by USD 1478.91 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 14.12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing desire for convenience is notably driving the market growth, although distribution challenges may impede the Indian Frozen Food Market growth. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Frozen Food Market 2023-2027

The report on the frozen food market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Frozen Food Market In India 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing desire for convenience

Rapid e-commerce penetration boosting market growth

Rising demand from QSRs

Market Trends

Expanding organized retail landscape

Product launches and expansion by private-label brands

Growing demand for RTE foods

Market Challenges

Distribution challenges

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen food

Lack of logistics infrastructure

Frozen Food Market In India 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The frozen food market in India is segmented by product (ready to cook and ready to eat) and distribution channel (online and offline).

The market share growth by the ready-to-cook segment will be significant during the forecast period. Frozen foods are gaining popularity due to their ease of preparation and short cooking times. The ready-to-cook segment was valued at USD 502.92 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The frozen food market in India covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market In India Sizing

Frozen Food Market In India Forecast

Frozen Food Market In India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Associated British Foods Plc

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD.

Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd.

Innovative Foods Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Savola Group

Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

VH Group

ajinomoto.com- The company offers frozen foods that includes different fruits, mixed vegetables, and others.

apexfrozenfoods.in- The company offers frozen foods that includes two kinds of shrimps namely the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and the Black Tiger Shrimp (Penaeus monodon).

capricorngroup.com- The company offers frozen foods that include tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, guava, papaya, pomegranate, banana, etc.

Related Reports:

Cookies Market - The Cookies Market size is projected to increase by USD 22.44 billion, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027.

High Protein-based Food Market- The High Protein-Based Food Market size is projected to increase by USD 40.67 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Frozen Food Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1478.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.76 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Savola Group, Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VH Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Frozen food market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Frozen food market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Ready to cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Ready to cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Ready to cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Ready to cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Ready to cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ready to eat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Ready to eat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Ready to eat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Ready to eat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Ready to eat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 60: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 71: DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 72: DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

11.7 Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Godrej Agrovet Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Godrej Agrovet Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Godrej Agrovet Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Godrej Agrovet Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Innovative Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Innovative Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Innovative Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Innovative Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 87: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 91: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.14 Savola Group

Exhibit 97: Savola Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: Savola Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Savola Group - Key offerings

11.15 Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 103: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 106: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11.17 VH Group

Exhibit 108: VH Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: VH Group - Business segments



Exhibit 110: VH Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: VH Group - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology



Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 117: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio