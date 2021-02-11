Frozen, Refrigerated and Dry Food Products from Leading Cruise Industry Supplier to be Auctioned by Tiger Group on Feb. 23

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is offering over $11 million (at retail) in commercial foods in a Feb. 23 online auction of the remaining inventory from cruise industry supplier Kansas Marine Co.'s soon-to-close Miami distribution center.

The offering features over 40 million pieces of consumable food items, including frozen products, canned goods, proteins, dry food products and bonded items.

Bidding for the inventory from the 114,000-square-foot facility will commence on Feb. 16 at www.soldtiger.com and close at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on Feb. 11. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.soldtiger.com

"Tiger is excited to bring to market an expansive inventory from one of North America's largest food suppliers to the cruise industry. This auction provides a tremendous opportunity for cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, bars, institutional feeders, and food and beverage wholesalers/brokers to stock up on their inventories," said Jonathan Holiday, Director Of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division.

Featured items include appetizers, Asian seafood, bagels, bar mixes, base cream, beans, lentils, beverages, bread, bread mix, cakes, cake mix, candy, cereal, cherries, cheese, chips, chocolate, coconut, coffee and tea, coloring, condiments, cookie dough, cookies, cooking wine, couscous, crackers, crème brulee, croissants, dairy, deserts, dessert macarons, donuts, dough, dressing, eggs, extract, fillings, flour, fruit color, fruits, glaze, grits, honey, ice cream, jams, jelly, kosher products, meats, milks, muffin and pancake mixes, mousse, nuts, oil, olives, pasta, paste, pastry. pastry cream, peanuts, pie, pizza, potatoes, poultry, puree, rice, salt, sauce, sausages, seafood, seasoning, soup base, spices, sugar, syrup, toppings, tortillas, vegan products, vegetables, vinegar, waffles, and more.

Interested buyers can preview the inventory, by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. (ET) on Feb, 10. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected].

Further details on the offering can be found at www.soldtiger.com

Kansas Marine's Miami facility served the food and hospitality needs of major cruise lines for all US ports of call, while also shipping overseas to meet the ships at their respective ports.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected].

