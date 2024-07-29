Fruit-Flavored Soft Drinks Market size is set to grow by USD 24.4 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovations to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit-flavored soft drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Product innovations is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for craft soft drinks. However, increasing obesity rates and related issues poses a challenge. Key market players include AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Britvic plc, Brooklyn Soda Works, Callaway Family Co., Cool Mountain Beverages Inc., Dabur India Ltd., DRY Soda Co., Hydro One Beverages, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, Nichols plc, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Orangina, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Schweppes, Sugam Products, and The Coca Cola Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fruit-flavored soft drinks market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks and Fruit-flavored non-carbonated soft drinks) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Britvic plc, Brooklyn Soda Works, Callaway Family Co., Cool Mountain Beverages Inc., Dabur India Ltd., DRY Soda Co., Hydro One Beverages, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, Nichols plc, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Orangina, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Schweppes, Sugam Products, and The Coca Cola Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The craft soft drink market in the US is experiencing significant growth, with small-batch beverages made from premium, natural ingredients and unique flavors gaining popularity among consumers, particularly millennials. Companies like Jones Soda, Reeds Brooklyn Soda Works, Dry Sparkling, and Cool Mountain Beverages are leading this trend, offering their products through various retail and online channels. Supermarkets, including Waitrose, are increasing shelf space for these beverages. Major soft drink companies are also entering the market with offerings like Red Bull, which uses organically certified farm-grown ingredients. This growing preference for craft soft drinks will contribute to the expansion of the global fruit-flavored soft drinks market.

The fruit-flavored soft drink market is experiencing a significant shift in consumer preferences towards healthier options. Consumers are now seeking beverages with natural acids, minerals, vitamins, and colors from real fruit extracts and natural compounds. Phosphates and side drink substances are being replaced with clean label products. The fast food sector is also following this trend, offering functional beverages with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Exotic fruit flavors like dragon fruit, passion fruit, acai, and multifruit are gaining popularity. Health-conscious consumers are turning to natural ingredients, and social media and food blogging are driving this trend. Lemon, pomegranate, mandarin, red grape, strawberry, banana, and other fruit flavors are in high demand. Soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, and even alcoholic beverages are adapting to these changing consumer preferences for cost-effective and healthier options.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The global fruit-flavored soft drinks market faces a significant challenge due to the rising instances of obesity and related health issues among consumers. According to the World Health Organization, an adult with a body mass index (BMI) between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight, and one with a BMI over 30 is obese. Obesity can lead to various health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and joint issues. With increasing awareness of these conditions, consumers have become more cautious about their sugar and calorie intake. This trend negatively impacts the sales of carbonated fruit-flavored soft drinks, juices, and other high-calorie beverage products. In the US alone, the annual medical cost related to obesity continues to rise. To mitigate this challenge, market players are introducing low-sugar and low-calorie options. Thus, the increasing obesity rates pose a significant threat to the growth of the fruit-flavored soft drinks market during the forecast period.

The Fruit-Flavored Soft Drinks market faces several challenges in today's health-conscious consumer landscape. Natural compounds and clean label products are in high demand, leading to a focus on using natural ingredients and eliminating artificial additives. Functional beverages infused with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are gaining popularity. Exotic flavor profiles, such as dragon fruit, passion fruit, acai, and multifruit blends, are also trending. Social media and food blogging have made consumers more aware of the benefits of natural juicy fruits, leading to a shift away from carbonated soft drinks and toward fruit juices and natural sweeteners. Energy drinks and alcoholic beverages are facing increased competition as consumers seek healthier options. Lemon, orange, mango, pineapple, guava, grapes, apple, and other natural fruit flavors are in demand. Supplements, fiber, sugars, and bio-active compounds are being added to enhance the nutritional value of these beverages. Sweetening agents and natural flavors are being sourced from natural sources to cater to the health and wellness trend. Overall, the market is evolving to meet the changing consumer preferences, with a focus on natural, functional, and nutritious beverages.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This fruit-flavored soft drinks market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks

1.2 Fruit-flavored non-carbonated soft drinks Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks- The Fruit-Flavored Soft Drinks market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preferences for healthier and more flavorful beverage options. Major players in the industry are introducing new product lines and expanding their distribution channels to meet this demand. Fruit flavors such as orange, strawberry, and pineapple are popular choices among consumers. Market size is projected to increase at a steady rate in the coming years. Companies are focusing on innovation and product differentiation to stay competitive.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global cordial drink market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer preferences for flavored beverages. Key players are innovating with natural ingredients to meet health-conscious demands. Meanwhile, the global water enhancer market is booming, fueled by the trend of on-the-go hydration solutions. These enhancers, often fortified with vitamins and electrolytes, cater to consumers seeking convenient ways to boost their water intake. Both markets are witnessing increased competition and product diversification, reflecting evolving consumer tastes and health trends.

Research Analysis

The Fruit-Flavored Soft Drinks market is a vibrant and growing segment of the non-alcoholic beverages industry. These beverages, also known as Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), are popular for their refreshing and delicious flavors derived from natural juicy fruits such as Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Guava, Grapes, and Apple. Manufacturers use a combination of Sweetening Agents, Natural Flavors, and in some cases, Supplements and Bio-active Compounds, to enhance taste and nutritional value. Consumer preferences for healthier options have led to the development of CSDs with Fiber, Sugars, Natural Acids, Phosphates, and Minerals. Clean label products and Functional Beverages, enriched with Antioxidants, Vitamins, and Minerals, are gaining popularity due to health-conscious lifestyles. Real fruit extracts and Natural Compounds are increasingly being used to create authentic and natural flavors, while Phosphates and Minerals contribute to the beverages' taste and mouthfeel.

Market Research Overview

The Fruit-Flavored Soft Drinks market is a vibrant and dynamic sector of the Non-Alcoholic Beverages industry. Carbonated soft drinks infused with natural juicy fruits have gained immense popularity among consumers, especially those following health-conscious lifestyles. Sweetening agents and natural flavors are essential components, with Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Guava, Grapes, Apple, and various other fruits leading the charge. Supplements like fiber, bioactive compounds, vitamins, minerals, and natural acids add functional benefits. Consumer preference for healthier options is driving the market, with the fast food sector being a significant contributor. Side drink substances like phosphates and colors are under scrutiny, leading to a shift towards clean label products. Exotic flavor profiles, such as Dragon Fruit, Passion Fruit, and Acai, are gaining traction due to social media and food blogging. The market encompasses various beverage categories, including fruit juices, energy drinks, and even alcoholic beverages, with lemon concentrate being a common ingredient.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Fruit-flavored Carbonated Soft Drinks



Fruit-flavored Non-carbonated Soft Drinks

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio