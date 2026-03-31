Fruit Fly Defense Becomes First Disability:IN Certified Business in Greenville, South Carolina

The natural pest deterrent company, used in thousands of homes and in select Chick-fil-A, Dave & Buster's, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Marriott locations, now qualifies as a certified diverse supplier for Fortune 500 procurement programs nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Fly Defense, LLC has become the first business in Greenville, South Carolina to earn Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) certification through Disability:IN. The designation, confirmed by Disability:IN, makes the company eligible for supplier diversity programs at Fortune 500 corporations, major universities, and government agencies across the country.

Fruit Fly Defense develops natural fruit fly and gnat deterrents used in both homes and commercial facilities. The company's Deterrent Discs and Sink Drops use natural essential oils to repel fruit flies and disrupt the breeding cycle in drains, bar wells, kitchens, and food preparation areas without chemicals, traps, or pesticides. Products are used by homeowners, apartment complexes and condominium assoiciations, as well as in select Chick-fil-A, Dave & Buster's, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Marriott hotel locations.

"Most products on the market treat fruit flies as a surface problem. They trap what is already there and call it a solution," said Donny Hayati, co-founder and president of Fruit Fly Defense. "My background is in biology, and we built this company around the science of how fruit flies actually breed. They lay eggs deep inside drains and wet environments where cleaning and traps never reach. Our products target that breeding cycle at the source. That is why they work in a home kitchen and a 200-seat restaurant the same way."

Disability:IN is the global nonprofit whose corporate partners include more than 400 of the world's largest companies. Its DOBE certification requires that a business be at least 51 percent owned, managed, and controlled by an individual with a disability, verified through documentation, screening, and a site visit. For procurement teams, the certification provides a vetted pathway to meet disability inclusion goals within their supply chains.

"We started this company at our kitchen table in Greenville with a product that worked and a problem worth solving," said Caroline Asplundh, co-founder of Fruit Fly Defense. "Earning this certification validates what we have been building. It also means that organizations looking for certified disability-owned suppliers now have a partner that is already delivering results in homes and businesses across the country."

Fruit Fly Defense was co-founded in Greenville by a biologist and a marketing professional who saw that consumers and facility managers were stuck choosing between ineffective traps and chemical sprays. The company's science-backed approach delivers 80 to 90 percent deterrence rates in both residential and commercial settings. Product and commercial pricing information is available at fruitflydefense.com.

About Fruit Fly Defense Fruit Fly Defense is the first Disability:IN certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) in Greenville, South Carolina. The company makes natural, chemical-free products that prevent fruit fly and gnat infestations in homes, commercial kitchens, and hospitality properties. Used by homeowners, Airbnb hosts, restaurant chains, hotels, and apartment complexes nationwide, Fruit Fly Defense is a certified diverse supplier for organizations seeking disability-owned vendors in pest prevention and facility maintenance. Visit fruitflydefense.com.

About Disability:IN Disability:IN is the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to achieve disability inclusion across their enterprises through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking, best-in-class conferences and programs, and expert counsel. Visit disabilityin.org.

SOURCE Fruit Fly Defense, LLC