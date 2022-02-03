Fruit Sorting Machinery Market to record 4.30% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|29% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fruit Sorting Machinery Market is expected to increase by USD 64.32 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.01%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 29% among the other regions.

Regional Market Outlook

The Fruit Sorting Machinery Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. APAC is expected to exhibit higher growth, with China and India being the major growth countries for the coding and marking equipment market in the region. Both countries have a large number of manufacturing-focused companies. Many leading companies from the wire and cable, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electrical and electronics industries have opened their manufacturing facilities in these countries due to the availability of low-cost resources and the increasing local demand for consumable products.

China has an established electrical and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, while India has a growing food and beverage producing industry. Over the past five years, both countries have registered substantial growth in the electronics and processed food manufacturing sectors due to favorable government policies. The growth of the packaged food market in the region has also given birth to many counterfeit products. Similarly, the demand for fresh and nutritional packaged food has grown higher in recent years, which has also created a demand for better nutritional labeling and accreditation bodies in the region.

Vendor Insights-

The Fruit Sorting Machinery Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Buhler AG - The company offers a range of automated optical fruit sorting machines under the brand SORTEX, which include SORTEX K Optical Sorter, SORTEX F Optical Sorter. Moreover, the company offers a range of automated optical fruit sorting machines under the brand SORTEX, which include SORTEX K Optical Sorter, SORTEX F Optical Sorter, and SORTEX E1D Optical Sorter.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Driver:

Increasing demand for processed fruits :

The demand for processed fruits is increasing as they are available in a ready-to-consume format. It is essential for all fruits to undergo grading and sorting processes before being exported to other countries. Therefore, food growers and food processors must expand their sorting facilities to maintain the supply-demand balance globally. To serve the growing need for processed fruits, there is a requirement to reduce the processing and delivery time of these fruits. This can be achieved by reducing the processing cycle time and the implementation of automated machinery for fruit sorting. The use of automated machinery has drastically reduced the processing time and increased the quality of fruits and fruit products manufactured.

Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Trend:

Increasing need for product traceability:

Vendors in the global fruit sorting machinery market are constantly involved in strategic partnerships with information technology companies to strengthen their portfolio of sorting machinery with the latest digital features. Buhler partnered with Microsoft in 2018 to launch a cloud-based framework MoisturePro for digital services in the food and feed processing industry. Similarly, TOMRA partnered with Microsoft to leverage the strength of IoT to revolutionize its recycling segment. The company may enter into similar partnerships to strengthen its core competency in the food sorting business as well. Hence, more vendors may enter into strategic partnerships with technology companies to enhance their digital competency.

