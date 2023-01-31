Fruits and vegetables coatings market to grow by 5.81% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fruits and vegetables coatings market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aadhya Technology, AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc, B B Coatings and Chemicals, Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Michelman Inc., Nipro Life Sciences, Paramold Manufacturing LLC, Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co., Productos Citrosol SA, Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials CO. LTD, Sanifruit, Shri Ram Sons Wax Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA among others

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (hydrocolloids, lipids, and composites), product (fruits coatings and vegetable coatings), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

In 2017, the fruits and vegetable coatings market was valued at USD 5.81 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 259.59 million. The fruit and vegetable coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 299.65 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.52% according to Technavio.

Fruits and vegetables coatings market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global fruits and vegetable coatings market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

AgroFresh Solutions Inc: The company offers vegetable and fruit coating solutions such as VitaFresh Botanicals.

The company offers vegetable and fruit coating solutions such as VitaFresh Botanicals. Apeel Technology Inc: The company offers vegetable and fruit coating solutions such as Apeel.

The company offers vegetable and fruit coating solutions such as Apeel. B B Coatings and Chemicals: The company offers vegetable and fruit coating solutions such as wax emulsion for fruit and vegetable coating.

Global fruits and vegetable coatings market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Benefits offered by fruits and vegetable coatings

Growing government support to increase the production of fruits and vegetables

Increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses

KEY challenges –

Growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables

Adverse climatic conditions affecting fruit and vegetable production

Issues associated with coated fruits and vegetables

The fruits and vegetables coatings market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this fruits and vegetables coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fruits and vegetables coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables coatings market vendors

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 299.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Spain, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aadhya Technology, AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc, B B Coatings and Chemicals, Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Michelman Inc., Nipro Life Sciences, Paramold Manufacturing LLC, Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co., Productos Citrosol SA, Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials CO. LTD, Sanifruit, Shri Ram Sons Wax Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fruits and vegetables coatings market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fruits and vegetables coatings market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hydrocolloids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydrocolloids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydrocolloids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydrocolloids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydrocolloids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lipids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lipids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lipids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lipids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lipids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Fruits coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Fruits coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Vegetables coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Vegetables coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aadhya Technology

Exhibit 112: Aadhya Technology - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aadhya Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aadhya Technology - Key offerings

12.4 AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 115: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apeel Technology Inc

Exhibit 119: Apeel Technology Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Apeel Technology Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Apeel Technology Inc - Key offerings

12.6 B B Coatings and Chemicals

B Coatings and Chemicals Exhibit 122: B B Coatings and Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 123: B B Coatings and Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: B B Coatings and Chemicals - Key offerings

12.7 Citracote (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fomesa Fruitech SLU

Exhibit 134: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Overview



Exhibit 135: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Key offerings

12.11 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 137: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Exhibit 141: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Michelman Inc.

Exhibit 144: Michelman Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Michelman Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Michelman Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Nipro Life Sciences

Exhibit 147: Nipro Life Sciences - Overview



Exhibit 148: Nipro Life Sciences - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Nipro Life Sciences - Key offerings

12.15 Paramold Manufacturing LLC

Exhibit 150: Paramold Manufacturing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Paramold Manufacturing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Paramold Manufacturing LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co.

Exhibit 153: Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Popatlal Jeshingbhai And Co. - Key offerings

12.17 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 156: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: UPL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

