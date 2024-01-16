Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market to grow by USD 101.27 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is set to grow by USD 101.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet. Lifestyle changes and the shift to healthier food options have been driven by urbanization and changing consumer habits. For a nation's welfare and prosperity, the health of its population is an important factor; consumers are looking for foods that contain necessary nutrients.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Fruits And Vegetable Ingredients Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient companies is a major trend in the market. The sale of fruit and vegetable ingredients online is supported by the increase in the number of smartphones and the increasing availability of the Internet. Factors such as easy access to the market and lower costs of overheads due to reducing the need for retail premises and staff are contributing to this increase.

Significant Challenge

The stringent regulations imposed by governments is a significant challenge in restricting market growth. For manufacturers that operate in different countries, compliance with these rules and regulations can be a challenge. The fact that there are different laws, regulations, and rules in different countries can make it difficult for operators to follow a uniform operating procedure

Fruits and Vegetable Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The fruits and vegetables ingredients market analysis includes application (beverages, confectionery, RTE products, bakery, and others), type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The beverages segment shows significant growth in the forecast period. Due to a growing awareness of health and wellness in the beverage sector, consumers are increasingly opting for juices and smoothies made with healthy ingredients such as fruit and vegetables that meet their daily nutritional requirements.

The Fruits and Vegetables ingredients market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Batory Foods
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
  • Diana Food SAS
  • Dohler GmbH
  • European Freeze Dry
  • Grunewald International
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • International Flavors and Fragrances
  • Kanegrade Ltd.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Lupa Foods Ltd.
  • Olam Group Ltd.
  • Sensient Technologies Corp.
  • SunOpta Inc.
  • Tate and Lyle Plc
  • The Scoular Co.
  • Yaax International Inc.

Company Offering

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers fruits and vegetable ingredients that delight through taste, texture, appearance, and aroma with retention of the original fruit color.

The dynamic fruits and vegetables ingredients market thrives on a diverse array of offerings, ranging from fresh produce to freeze-dried fruits and vegetable powders. With a focus on health-conscious consumers, the market embraces organic fruits, exotic vegetables, and superfoods like Acai and Goji berries. Root vegetables and heritage varieties are gaining popularity, while hydroponically grown produce ensures year-round availability. Ethical sourcing and adherence to food safety standards underscore the industry's commitment, supported by advancements in agricultural biotechnology. Robust supply chain management ensures the timely delivery of seasonal produce, facilitating the demand for functional foods, vegan ingredients, and gluten-free options.

