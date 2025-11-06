FS8 CELEBRATES MILESTONE SUMMER OF GROWTH AND EXPANSION

With the opening of several new studios in the Sunshine State in mere months and the recent completion of a successful global brand campaign, FS8 brings its unique class format and intentional community to more people as it lays the foundation for future growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall gets underway and the busy holiday season approaches, FS8 – the three-in-one fitness concept that combines Pilates, Tone, and Yoga – is celebrating a momentous season of growth. From the official opening of six studios across the Sunshine State to the successful launch of a global campaign aimed at shining a spotlight on the brand's people-first spirit, FS8 has laid the foundation for a new chapter of expansion and global domination.

Over the past few months, FS8 opened the doors to stunning new studios in Tuskawilla, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Beachwalk, and Plantation, bringing flexibility to Floridians and their workout routines through greater access to the brand's signature 50-minute workouts. The brand is now set to open another new studio in the beautiful city of Davie in the coming weeks.

"Since opening our first Florida location in Weston Lakes, we've received an overwhelming response from members and the community in the market," said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of FIT House of Brands. "The evaluation of our growth strategy confirmed what we already knew – Florida's dynamic fitness and health-conscious community makes it the perfect region for FS8's expansion. This regional momentum reinforces and reflects the broader brand growth we're seeing globally, brought to life during our recent FS8 Circle event series, where guests came together to celebrate connection, strength, and the community spirit that defines FS8. We're thrilled to bring our innovative three-in-one fitness concept to more Floridians seeking a transformative workout experience."

The newest FS8 studio locations in Florida include:

Tuskawilla : Located at 5275 Red Bug Lake Road, the studio measures 2,196 square feet and houses 18 reformers

: Located at 5275 Red Bug Lake Road, the studio measures 2,196 square feet and houses 18 reformers Orlando : Located at 335 North Magnolia Avenue, the studio measures 2,600 square feet and houses 16 reformers

: Located at 335 North Magnolia Avenue, the studio measures 2,600 square feet and houses 16 reformers Plantation : Located at 8134 W Broward Boulevard, the studio measures 3,400 square feet and houses 18 reformers

: Located at 8134 W Broward Boulevard, the studio measures 3,400 square feet and houses 18 reformers St. Petersburg : Located at 2541 Central Avenue, St., the studio measures 2,665 square feet and houses 18 reformers

: Located at 2541 Central Avenue, St., the studio measures 2,665 square feet and houses 18 reformers Beachwalk : Located at 345 Beachwalk Shore Drive, Suite 104, the studio measures 2,400 square feet and houses 17 reformers

: Located at 345 Beachwalk Shore Drive, Suite 104, the studio measures 2,400 square feet and houses 17 reformers Davie (opening soon): Located at 6310 Griffin Road, the studio measures 2,100 square feet and houses 19 reformers

FS8 also recently completed a highly-successful global brand campaign that brought participants together for large-format classes in major cities across the U.S. and Australia markets – including Los Angeles, Orlando, New York, and Sydney. Aptly named FS8 Circle, this special, off-site event series celebrated the brand's people-first spirit, spotlighting the real-life relationships that are formed each day in studios across the globe and highlighting the growth potential of our high-demand FS8 workout. From studio trainers turned best friends, to accountability partners who push each other every day, FS8 is truly where connection meets strength. Guests included top media and influencers within the fitness and wellness space, all invited to join the FS8 Circle for a first-hand experience.

FS8 offers a holistic approach to fitness that combines Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a singular class experience to deliver an impactful full-body workout members love. Additionally, FS8 workouts focus on functional strength, healthy posture, flexibility, and mobility – helping members move better, feel stronger, and live well. Each 50-minute class is designed to keep members engaged from start to finish, featuring FS8TV to help guide them and an interchanging mix of exercises with energizing playlists – ensuring no class is ever the same. Whether you're a beginner or a Pilates enthusiast, FS8 caters to and meets all individuals at their personal fitness level.

Visit FS8.com to view and sign up for class schedules at over 65 studios globally, ongoing promotions, and more.

In addition to Florida, FS8 is on target for rapid worldwide expansion, with forthcoming franchise opportunities in Los Angeles, Dubai, San Diego, Boston, NYC, Singapore, San Francisco, Phoenix, Chicago, and other major metropolitan markets. Don't miss out - inquire about franchising opportunities at functionalinspiredtraining.com/franchising/fs8/ .

ABOUT FS8

FS8 is a progressive new fitness movement by FIT House of Brands that combines the best elements of three modalities: Pilates, Tone, and Yoga, into one unique 3-in-1 workout. It's a low-impact, high-energy training designed to strengthen every body and mind without the fluff. Backed by science, FS8 workouts are structured around 8 key elements that support strength, developed in consultation with leading fitness experts, and founded to unlock the power of strength and the confidence it brings to every person.

FS8's unique workouts draw from a curated library of over 5,000 exercises, guaranteeing variety at every visit. By utilizing expert trainers alongside FS8TV, FS8 maximizes the member experience. Participants can expect results-based, community-oriented training that consistently delivers. For more information on FS8, please visit www.fs8.com .

ABOUT FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of on trend brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.

For more franchise information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

