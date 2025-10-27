FSA Store® Shares 4 Steps to Avoid Forfeiting Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Funds to the December 31 Use-It-Or-Lose-It Deadline

Consumers forfeit an estimated $3 billion each year because they fail to spend their FSA contributions by December 31; FSA Store ® offers 2,500+ exclusively eligible products and telehealth services to help account holders find valuable ways to use, not lose, FSA funds

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of 2025 is coming in hot, and for millions of people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs), they may be at risk of forfeiting an average of $463 in unused FSA funds (according to VISA) simply because they aren't aware of this deadline and how they can use these tax-free funds. To help account holders use, not lose, valuable healthcare funds, FSA Store ® , the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible products and telehealth services, is sharing important reminders, and useful deadline resources.

Get ahead of the December 31 flexible spending account (FSA) deadline with these helpful tips, tools, and 2,500+ guaranteed-eligible FSA purchases at FSAstore.com.

"Proprietary data from FSA Store® shows that nearly 70% of FSA users have a December 31 deadline, and billions of account dollars are forfeited every year. We're on a mission to change this and eliminate forfeitures by educating individuals and families about FSA deadlines and how to responsibly use their funds," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce® parent brand of FSA Store®.

FSA Store® carries more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products and is a leading provider of FSA education and account management tools. Specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer deadline questions and provide support to account holders. According to Rouleau and the experts at FSA Store®, consumers should take the following steps now to protect their tax-free FSA funds.

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Important FSA deadline facts:

The December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline is the date by which, for many account holders, the FSA balance must be spent or remaining funds are lost.

While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an employer's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA online portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator.

An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial carryover of unused funds (when an employer opts to allow employees to carry over a portion of unused FSA funds from one year to the next); a grace period (an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically March 15 – during which you can spend FSA funds from the previous year on new expenses); and/or a run-out period (a timeframe after your plan year – usually 90 days – during which you can still submit claims for reimbursement from the previous year).

An FSA may have a carryover option or a grace period but not both, and/or a run-out period, and may have no extension at all. Deadline extensions are completely optional and are determined by the employer.

To learn more about the FSA deadline and how to spend funds before December 31, visit FSAstore.com and the FSA Learning Center.

