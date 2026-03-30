FSBO.com Relaunches with Agentic AI-Powered Marketplace, Uniting Loan Officers, Realtors, and Sellers in a Smarter Transaction Model

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FSBO.com is relaunching this week with a newly upgraded platform powered by embedded agentic AI, designed to simplify the home buying and selling process while bringing Loan Officers, real estate agents, and sellers into a more aligned, collaborative ecosystem.

Built in collaboration with Bevri.ai , the platform introduces agentic AI into the For Sale By Owner process for the first time, helping guide transactions from start to finish with greater clarity, efficiency, and coordination.

A Smarter, More Connected Transaction

At the center of the model is a shift toward Loan Officer-led orchestration, where Loan Officers help guide sellers through the process while coordinating with real estate agents at the right time.

"This is about creating alignment across the entire transaction," said Mike Kortas. "When you bring the right people in at the right time, supported by the right technology, you create a better outcome for everyone involved."

Rather than replacing roles, FSBO.com is designed to:

Empower sellers with clarity and control

Enable Loan Officers to guide and support the full transaction

Integrate real estate agents where their expertise is most valuable

Connect all parties through one streamlined, technology-driven experience

Agentic AI Powering the Entire Process

Through its integration with Bevri.ai , FSBO.com leverages agentic AI to:

Guide sellers step-by-step from listing to closing

Simplify decision-making throughout the transaction

Reduce friction between buyers, sellers, and professionals

Create a clear, transparent path to completion

This technology enables a more efficient and connected experience, reducing unnecessary complexity while maintaining access to professional expertise.

A Collaborative Model for the Future

FSBO.com's relaunch represents a move toward a more symbiotic real estate ecosystem, where For Sale By Owner sellers and real estate professionals can operate together — not in opposition.

"Consumers want simplicity, transparency, and control, but they also value guidance," said Brad Rice. "This model allows both to exist together in a way that benefits everyone."

By aligning technology with human expertise, the platform creates:

Significant cost savings and efficiencies for sellers

More meaningful involvement for Loan Officers and agents

A better, more transparent experience for buyers and sellers alike

Elevating the Industry Through Technology

Rather than disrupting the industry, FSBO.com is focused on bringing it together using technology to improve how each participant contributes to the transaction.

"This is about making the industry better," Kortas added. "When you create a system that supports collaboration instead of fragmentation, everyone wins especially the consumer."

About FSBO.com

FSBO.com is a next-generation real estate marketplace powered by agentic AI and designed to simplify buying and selling homes through collaboration, transparency, and guided experiences. By integrating Loan Officer-led orchestration, real estate professionals, and advanced technology through Bevri.ai , FSBO.com delivers a more efficient and connected real estate transaction.

SOURCE FSBO.com