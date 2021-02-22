FSC Hosting Virtual Spencer Symposium With Guest Speakers To Discuss Careers In Chemistry

"Each year, we provide our students and members of the community with unique opportunities to learn about exciting advances in chemistry, medicine, and healthcare," said Dr. Carmen Gauthier, professor of chemistry and Jessie Ball duPont Chair in the Natural Sciences. "Through this year's digital presentations, the Symposium will bring together a diverse group of accomplished speakers from the fields of academics, research, and venture capitalism."

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Symposium will present the following lecturers:

Thomas "Bernie" Tyson, who graduated from FSC in 2019 with a chemistry degree, was hired as the first employee of Collage Partners, a New York City-based venture placement firm that raises funds for early-stage biotech companies working on the next generation of medicines. Through his work as an analyst for the firm, Tyson has helped raise more than $900,000 for life sciences companies. (5:20 p.m.)

Dr. Heather Spinney, a senior research scientist in core research and development at Dow Chemicals in Midland, Mich., will discuss her work in the design of novel catalysts, which aims to increase the selectivity and productivity of materials used in the formulation of home and personal care products, polyurethanes, plastics, and specialty packaging materials. (6 p.m.)

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Symposium will present the following lecturers:

Dr. Michael D. Hampton, a professor of chemistry at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, will present a talk on the chemical signature of emotions. Dr. Hampton's current research in this area examines these volatile biomarkers of disease and emotional state, as well as the chemical signaling of behaviors. (3:40 p.m.)

Dr. Mia Huang, an assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research in Jupiter, Fla., will discuss "How to Tame a Glycoconjugate." Dr. Huang's laboratory investigates the biomolecular regulation of glycans — simple and complex carbohydrates with roles in many biological processes — and their function in stem cell differentiation, musculoskeletal research, cancer, and aging. (4:30 p.m.)

"Once again, Dr. Gauthier has assembled a stellar group of experts who will highlight important scientific and career-related developments in the world of chemistry," said Dr. Brad Hollingshead, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Southern College. "In discussing their groundbreaking research and insights, our 2021 Spencer Symposium lecturers will continue to honor the work of the late Dr. Jack Spencer, a professor of chemistry at Florida Southern who is credited with making major advances in the research and development of antibiotics."

For information about how to view the Spencer Symposium presentations, contact Dr. Gauthier at [email protected].

