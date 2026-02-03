FSG Highlights Limited-Time Federal Incentives Driving Surge in Commercial Solar Installs

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy costs continue to rise and federal incentives face an approaching phaseout, businesses across the U.S. are accelerating investments in commercial solar. FSG, a national provider of electrical construction and energy solutions, is helping facility owners capitalize on solar incentives that can offset more than half the cost of a commercial installation.

Solar Install Commercial Solar on Retail Rooftop

Under current federal policy, eligible businesses can leverage a 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) combined with bonus depreciation, significantly improving project payback timelines. Together, these incentives can cover up to 60% of total system costs, making solar one of the most financially compelling capital investments available to commercial and industrial operators today.

"Solar has always been a strong long-term play, but the incentives available right now dramatically change the economics," said Michael Cataline, Commercial Solar Expert at FSG. "For many businesses, these incentives turn a long payback into a much faster return, sometimes cutting years off the breakeven point."

A Narrowing Window for Maximum Value

While the federal ITC remains in place today, changes scheduled to take effect in 2026 will reduce or eliminate these benefits for projects that do not begin construction in time. Because commercial solar projects often require 12–15 months for engineering, permitting, utility approvals, and installation, delaying early planning can put incentives at risk.

"Solar isn't an overnight decision," Cataline added. "Utility approvals, permitting, and supply timelines all matter. The companies that start now are the ones protecting their incentives and controlling future energy costs."

Why Businesses Are Acting Now

Beyond federal incentives, commercial solar helps businesses hedge against rising utility rates with predictable energy costs and long-term system warranties. FSG delivers a fully integrated, turnkey solar approach, covering incentive strategy, design, installation, and ongoing monitoring, to ensure accountability from planning through long-term operation.

"This is ultimately about the bottom line," said Michael Cataline, Commercial Solar Expert at FSG. "Every month a business delays is another month paying rising utility rates. Solar gives companies control, predictability, and long-term savings."

About FSG

FSG is a nationwide provider of electrical construction, lighting, signage, and energy solutions for commercial and industrial facilities. With deep expertise across design, installation, and ongoing system management, FSG helps businesses modernize infrastructure, reduce operating costs, and plan for the future.

For more information about commercial solar incentives and FSG's solar capabilities, visit www.fsg.com/solar .

Media Contact:

Bryan Robinson

18773731443

[email protected]

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.