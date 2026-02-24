FSG Indianapolis Delivers Electrical Infrastructure for Indiana University's $60 Million STEM Lab Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) Indianapolis is proud to support Indiana University Indianapolis' campus transformation by delivering the electrical infrastructure for the university's new STEM Lab expansion at the corner of New York and Blackford streets.

IU Stem Lab Expansion

The $60 million addition to the university's Science and Engineering Lab facility is scheduled to open this fall and will be rechristened the STEM Lab. The expanded four-story building is designed to serve as a central hub for students, faculty, and industry collaborators. Innovations in healthcare, science, and technology will be supported by the facility's capabilities for advanced research and greater hands-on learning. The project comes as Indiana University accelerates long-term investments in its downtown Indianapolis campus following the 2024 split from IUPUI. University officials have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new academic, research, and student-related facilities, underscoring the university's importance to the growth and development of the region.

FSG Indianapolis is responsible for building the core electrical systems that will power the STEM Lab's classrooms, laboratories, and collaborative research environments. The electrical infrastructure will support the building's advanced research equipment and technology systems, ensuring reliable performance for years to come.

"This project is a testament to our team's commitment and effort at every stage from relationship development through execution," said Hunter Kasten, Vice President of FSG Indianapolis. "We're proud to work alongside exceptional organizations and to support the continued growth of Indiana University and downtown Indianapolis."

Members of the FSG Indianapolis team recently attended the project's beam signing ceremony, joining IU leadership and project partners to celebrate a significant construction milestone.

The new STEM Lab represents a strategic investment in innovation, education, and economic development for the region. By delivering resilient, high-performance electrical systems, FSG Indianapolis is helping create a space where research breakthroughs can flourish and where future STEM leaders can be developed.

About FSG Indianapolis

FSG Indianapolis provides electrical construction, lighting, and technology solutions for commercial and institutional clients throughout Central Indiana. The team specializes in complex electrical infrastructure for higher education, healthcare, industrial, and large-scale commercial projects. Backed by the national resources of Facility Solutions Group, FSG Indianapolis delivers scalable, high-performance systems designed for long-term reliability and growth.

About Facility Solutions Group (FSG)

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is a national provider of electrical construction, lighting, technology, and facility services. With local expertise backed by national resources, FSG delivers scalable solutions for complex commercial and institutional projects across the United States.

For more information, visit www.fsg.com

