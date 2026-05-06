FSK DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds FS KKR Capital (FSK) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 3, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) the Company overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of the Company's portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 6, 2025, after the market closed, the Company reported second quarter 2025 earnings, revealing that the Company's net asset value had declined to $21.93 per share, down $1.44, or 6.2% from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell $474 million, to $13,648 million. Moreover, the Company reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.75, down $1.18 or 274.4% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $1.36, down $1.12 or 466.7% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status rose to 3.0% and 5.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 3.5% in the prior quarter.

However, the Company maintained that its "operating results and corresponding net asset value" were merely "impacted by company specific issues affecting four portfolio companies, each of which have been discussed on prior earnings calls."

On this news, share prices fell $1.66 or 8.20% to close at $18.58 per share on August 7, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 25, 2026, after the market closed, the Company announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings, revealing net asset value had continued to decline to $20.89, down $1.10 or 5% from prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell another $406 million, to $13,009 million. Moreover, the Company reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.41, down $1.17 or 153.9% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $0.89, down $1.08 or 568.421% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status again rose to 3.4% and 5.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.9% and 5.0% in the prior quarter. The Company also "acknowledge[d] specific challenges" with additional companies and cut its dividend to $0.48 per share (previously $0.70).

In the accompanying earnings call, the Company's Chief Investment Officer was forced to acknowledge that its "recent underperformance reflects challenges in certain legacy investments" in addition to those previously discussed. Further, challenges ran much deeper, as the Company revealed issues with the identified companies only accounted for "50% of net realized and unrealized losses."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.03 or 15.24%, to close at $11.29 per share on February 26, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FS KKR Capital's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the FS KKR Capital Corp. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FSK or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP