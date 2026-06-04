FSK Shareholder Alert: FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

FSK Investors Were Told Non-Accrual Problems Were Being Fixed While Credit Deterioration Quietly Accelerated to Above-Industry Levels, Ultimately Costing Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

FSK shares fell $2.03 per share, or 15.24%, closing at $11.29 on February 26, 2026, after the Company slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.48 and revealed non-accrual rates had risen above the long-term BDC industry average. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

What Investors Were Not Told

For five consecutive quarters through Q1 2025, management publicly stated that restructuring efforts were successfully reducing non-accrual investments. Each quarterly press release reinforced this narrative. Behind the scenes, the lawsuit contends, credit deterioration in legacy portfolio companies was worsening in ways that contradicted these public assurances.

The securities action alleges the Company overstated both the effectiveness of its restructuring process and the accuracy of its portfolio valuations, while concealing that non-accrual trends were reversing course.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Non-accrual investments at amortized cost dropped from 8.9% in December 2023 to 3.5% by March 2025, giving the appearance of steady improvement, then spiked to 5.5% by December 2025

The complaint alleges management continued to tout "portfolio stability" and "continued stability of distributions" even as fair value losses accumulated across multiple portfolio companies

management continued to tout "portfolio stability" and "continued stability of distributions" even as fair value losses accumulated across multiple portfolio companies Production Resource Group, 48forty, Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, and Worldwise were identified as problem investments in August 2025, yet the Company maintained these were merely "company specific issues"

By February 2026, the Company acknowledged additional troubled investments including Medallia and Cubic Corp

The Company's Chief Investment Officer admitted the non-accrual rate exceeded the long-term BDC industry average of approximately 3.8% at cost basis

Submit your information to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The contrast between what management said publicly and what was allegedly occurring internally forms the core of the concealment allegations. As detailed in the action, each quarter's earnings release affirmed that disclosure controls and procedures were "effective" and that the board was responsibly overseeing portfolio valuations. The lawsuit maintains these certifications were misleading because known deterioration in legacy investments was not adequately reflected in reported valuations or communicated to shareholders.

The complaint charges that total fair value of investments fell $474 million in Q2 2025 and another $406 million in Q4 2025, losses that plaintiffs contend were foreseeable given the underlying credit problems management allegedly knew about but failed to disclose.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. For five quarters, investors received assurances of improvement while the portfolio's credit profile was allegedly headed in the opposite direction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- SueWallSt represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSK Lawsuit

Q: When did FS KKR Capital Corp. allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2024 to February 25, 2026. During this time, management allegedly made materially misleading statements about the success of portfolio restructuring efforts, the accuracy of investment valuations, and the sustainability of shareholder distributions. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on August 6, 2025 and February 25, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges FS KKR Capital overstated the effectiveness of its non-accrual restructuring efforts, overstated portfolio investment valuations, and overstated the durability of its $0.70 quarterly distribution. When the true financial condition was revealed, shares dropped 15.24% in a single session.

Q: What do FSK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com