FSLR SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds First Solar (FSLR) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 24, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In First Solar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in First Solar between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) and reminds investors of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar's capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company's business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar's projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on January 7, 2026, when Jefferies downgraded First Solar to Hold from Buy, noting that during 2025, the Company had lowered guidance, faced significant de-bookings and experienced margin compression through 2025. Jefferies also flagged that "[international] facilities remain a pain point while tariffs exist" and "underutilization at [international] facilities remains a concern." The Jefferies analyst also predicted that First Solar's deployment opportunities were likely to be more limited in 2026.

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $27.67 per share, or 10.29%, to close at $241.11 per share on January 7, 2026.

Then, on February 24, 2026, First Solar issued a press release "announc[ing] financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025." Among other items, First Solar announced earnings that missed expectations by a wide margin and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing customer headwinds such as permitting delays under the Trump administration. Following First Solar's announcement, Baird Research downgraded its stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing "several question marks in forward outlook".

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding First Solar's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the First Solar, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FSLR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the First Solar, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the First Solar securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that First Solar, Inc. and certain executives violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and failing to disclose material information regarding the impact of U.S. tariff policies, production facility utilization, and risks to the Company's projected 2026 financial performance.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities during the applicable Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the securities class action. Eligibility will depend on the specific circumstances of each investor's transactions and losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. Any eligible investor may seek appointment as lead plaintiff by filing the appropriate motion with the court on or before the August 24, 2026 deadline.

What should investors do if they purchased First Solar stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased First Solar securities during the Class Period and experienced losses should review their legal rights and options. They may contact counsel to discuss the lawsuit, determine whether they qualify to participate, and learn more about seeking appointment as lead plaintiff before the applicable deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased First Solar securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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