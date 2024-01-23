FSP Group launches new LightUp Series PV Inverters and EnerX 3000 Energy Storage System

TAIPEI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's leading power supply manufacturers, FSP group is pleased to announce new green energy solutions include the LightUp off-grid PV Inverter and EnerX 3000 energy storage system (Video: https://bit.ly/3S0dprS ). Global climate change and global warming are directly impacted by fossil fuels. Renewable energy is the way we can slow down the impact of climate change and generate energy we need for self-consumption.

LightUp Series PV Inverters
Off-grid solar PV inverters are the most cost-effective solution for energy self-consumption for rural areas and remote regions. There are still many places where people have difficulties accessing electricity. Local governments lack the resources to build up a basic power supply infrastructure. For such situations, the LightUp series PV Inverter is the best solution for generating electricity with pure sinewave output. All LightUp series PV inverters are compatible with utilities and generators. People can easily use electricity by energy independence coming from 2KW, 3KW, 5KW, 6KW, 8KW, and 11KW. Some versions offer integrated Bluetooth interface with App for power monitoring. With compatible BMS design, users are able to select a variety of battery modules for energy storage.
Product Information:
LightUp E2000 : https://bit.ly/3TbXMje
LightUp E3000 : https://bit.ly/3R9YPxt
LightUp P5000 : https://bit.ly/485qTcd
LightUp P6000 : https://bit.ly/47KxARm
LightUp L8000 : https://bit.ly/3GQz2G9
LightUp L11K : https://bit.ly/3TvEy8H

EnerX 3000 Energy Storage System
EnerX 3000 is a plug-and-play all-in-one off-grid PV inverter plus energy storage system. With flexible configuration design, users can use another EnerX 3000 in parallel for up to 6KW output and extend EnexPack 2500 for longer battery backup time. In places with frequent power outages, super-fast charging (3KW) features let user recharge when the AC utility is recovered and continuously supply energy to home appliances during AC blackouts---thanks to user-friendly USB-C PD and USB-A chargers for mobile devices. We provide a variety of AC socket types for different countries.
Product Information: EnerX 3000 : https://bit.ly/46MZcDS

People like to go for green energy and create a sustainable environment. FSP is aiming to be the global leading provider of green energy solutions, touch people's lives, and contribute to a better environment. We work for a world with an endless power supply.

About FSP
Founded in 1993, FSP Group (3015) is one of the world's leading power supply manufacturers. With a professional R&D team of over 400 experts and strong production capabilities, we have a comprehensive product line to meet the different power supply needs of users. With more than 600 models certified by 80PLUS to date, we have more products certified by 80 PLUS than any other company in the world. We are committed to continuously providing the best eco-friendly and high-quality power supply products to consumers, allowing users to enjoy technology while doing our best to protect the environment. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299766/FSP_Off_grid_Solar_Inverter_LightUp_Series.jpg

