FST Logistics Acquires Hyway Trucking, Expanding its Footprint in Ohio

News provided by

FST Logistics, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 17:56 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FST Logistics, a 100% employee-owned leading third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Hyway Trucking, a prominent transportation company based in Findlay, Ohio. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in FST Logistics' growth strategy and strengthens its position in the logistics industry.

FST Logistics, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, has established itself as a trusted logistics and supply chain solutions provider. This acquisition is a testament to the company's commitment to diversifying its service capabilities to serve its customers better.

Hyway Trucking, located in Findlay, Ohio, has built a strong reputation for its transportation services. This acquisition brings together two Ohio-based companies with a shared vision of delivering excellent service and partnerships to their customers.

By integrating Hyway Trucking's operations, FST Logistics can extend its reach and strengthen its transportation and logistics industry presence. This move promotes diversification within FST Logistics. It allows them to broaden their customer base and offer extended services through dry and full-truckload assets.

The consolidation of operations between the two companies will translate into cost savings and operational efficiency as resources are enhanced. Hear what Matt Hartman, Chairman and CEO of FST Logistics, has to say on the acquisition.

"FST Logistics proudly welcomes Hyway Trucking and its valued customers to our family. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are committed to delivering excellence to our partners (customers and vendors), community, and shareholders. With the addition of Hyway Trucking and its asset-based truckload model, we are now uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled transportation and logistics full-service solutions to our customers, ensuring our ongoing commitment to the success of FST."

The acquisition brings an immense amount of talent and expertise to FST Logistics. It provides access to Hyway Trucking's skilled workforce and industry-specific knowledge, which can contribute to further innovation and growth in the evolving logistics industry. Overall, this strategic acquisition positions FST Logistics for enhanced competitiveness and sustainable development in the industry.

About FST Logistics:
FST Logistics is a Dublin, Ohio-based third-party logistics (3PL) company with a strong reputation for delivering top-notch logistics and supply chain solutions. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, FST Logistics has become a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.

About Hyway Trucking:
Hyway Trucking is a Findlay, Ohio-based transportation company known for its reliable and efficient transportation services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a dedication to safety and reliability, Hyway Trucking has established itself as a leader in the industry.

SOURCE FST Logistics, Inc.

