FTD Launches Personalized Digital Gifting Experiences for Customers

Offering technology, marketing, and digital services to members of its floral network to create memorable experiences, FTD will leverage technology from digital gifting company, GiftNow, to complement their beautiful arrangements and merchandise with a personalized, emotional, and memorable digital gifting experience for both the gifter and recipient.

"At FTD, we're dedicated to helping you find and give the most beautiful flowers for life's important gifting moments," said Taryn Rayment, CMO of FTD, LLC. "By partnering with GiftNow, we're able to take gifting a step further by allowing shoppers to digitally gift merchandise in a matter of seconds at any time, with the option of a personalized note."

FTD saw last-minute shoppers deliver these digital gifts on and following Mother's Day. Whether it is graduations, holidays or just-because days, FTD can offer a more connective and personal experience to its customers to share the most special moments and celebrations.

GiftNow, a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) solution, is a holistic Gift Experience Management solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts in seconds and recipients can exchange or modify their items before they ship, benefiting gift givers, recipients, corporate gifting programs and retailers.

"We've entered a new era of gifting where the gifting experience is not just about the product, but about offering ways for people to connect in more meaningful ways," said Jennifer Muller, CMO of GiftNow at Synchrony. "FTD is leading the charge in innovating around the gifting experience, and we're excited to partner with them to help connect generous thought with generous action."

About FTD

Dating back to its founding in 1910 as a florist collective, through today as a collection of thousands of local florists, FTD is dedicated to helping our customers find and give the most beautiful flowers. We power your local flower shop, providing resources, tools and operational infrastructure, to design, arrange and deliver fresh, exquisite floral arrangements across the US. Our goal is to guide people to more meaningful giving, bringing beauty through flowers to local communities. Visit ftd.com to learn more.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

