FTTH Rollout Strategies in Emerging Countries 2018: Focus on Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam

The "FTTH Rollout Strategies in Emerging Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the last period, the world has experienced an unprecedented dynamism towards data creation and data transfer. The integration of many platforms and objects, the delivery of digital content, the automatism of many tasks, the creation of real-time virtual data spaces and the centralization of digital information, among other uses, have created a new dependent data consumption pattern that demands high availability of many services.
Today, emerging countries offer a set of windows of opportunity for the deployment of high broadband networks including the rollout of FTTH projects.
This report aims at providing a guideline to decision makers, to highlight the important topics to be considered in FTTH deployment in emerging countries. In addition, based on a four-scenario classification, the report provides some insights to telecom players and governments that will help them understand the variables to consider when deploying a FTTH network, based on the type of emerging country which is their focus.
Ten emerging countries have been selected in order to gather insights and to show different approaches adopted in different regions: Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.2. Key findings
1.2. Recommendations
2. Methodology & definitions
2.1. General methodology of the reports
2.2. Methodology specific to this report
2.2.1. Definitions
2.2.2. State of existing infrastructures
2.2.3. Market size
2.2.4. Market structure
2.2.5. Consumer behavior
2.2.6. Sources
2.2.7. Scope
3. FTTH Rollout strategies
3.1. Data demand and Government willingness: Classification of emerging countries where FTTH is deployed
3.2. Main elements to consider when deploying FTTH networks in emerging countries
3.3. General overview: The reality behind emerging countries
4. In-depth analysis by emerging country
4.1. Asia-Pacific
4.1.1. Philippines
4.1.2. Indonesia
4.1.3. Thailand
4.1.4. Vietnam
4.2. Latin America
4.2.1. Brazil
4.2.2. Mexico
4.2.3. Argentina
4.3. Africa
4.3.1. Morocco
4.3.2. South Africa
4.3.3. Kenya
5. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Access Kenya
- Afrihost
- AIS
- America NET
- Axtel
- BizNet
- Cablevision - Telecom Argentina
- CAT Telecom
- Cell C
- CEMIG Telecom
- Claro Argentina
- CMC
- COPEL
- FPT
- Globe Telecom
- Jamii Telecom
- Liquid Telecom
- Liquid Telecom - Neotel
- Maroc Telecom
- MNC Kabel Mediacom
- MTN South Africa
- Netnam
- Oi - Brazil Telecom
- Orange Morocco (ex-Meditel)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT)
- Safaricom
- Saigon Post Telecommunications
- SCTV
- Sercomtel
- Sky Cable
- Telefnica Argentina
- Telefnica Vivo
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom Kenya
- Telkom South Africa
- Telmex - Amrica Movil
- TIM Brazil
- TOT
- Total Play
- Triple T Broadband (3BB)
- True Corp
- Viettel Telecom
- VNPT
- Vodacom
- Vogel Telecom
- Vumatel
- Wananchi - Zuku
