FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to Explore Future of Web3 Alongside 100+ Industry Leaders at SmartCon 2022

Leading Web3 conference will also include Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, SWIFT strategy director Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé, and many more

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCon 2022, the premier Web3 experience from Chainlink, will feature Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO of FTX, who was announced today as a speaker at the conference, among several other industry leaders. SmartCon 2022 is a week-long experience, with the flagship in-person conference scheduled to take place September 28-29 in New York City . Headliners at the event include Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov, former Coinbase CTO and Angel Investor Balaji Srinivasan, SWIFT Strategy Director Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé and 100+ researchers, developers, and founders at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

Now in its third year, SmartCon by Chainlink is the keystone event for the blockchain industry, focused on bringing community members together from across the globe, showcasing the latest breakthroughs across the entire multi-chain ecosystem, and discovering the newest trends that will shape the future of the space, all in one place. Thousands of the world's top developers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and blockchain community members are expected to convene in person at SmartCon to hear from 100+ technology luminaries and learn, connect, and build the next wave of innovations that will define Web3.