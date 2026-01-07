Fuel & Elevate Unveils Reformulated, Hemp-Derivative-Free Functional Beverage Portfolio and Signs Sales & Distribution Agreement with Luminary Beverages

News provided byCognitive Brands LLC
Jan 07, 2026, 06:00 ET
Brand doubles down on a pure-play nootropic + adaptogenic + energy-forward platform, building on award-winning taste and third-party validation
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel & Elevate, the performance-driven functional beverage brand from Cognitive Brands, today announced the release of its reformulated product portfolio, now free of hemp derivatives, as the company sharpens its focus on a pure-play functional beverage line featuring its signature blend of nootropics, adaptogens, and energy-boosting ingredients.
Fuel & Elevate also announced it has signed a sales and distribution agreement with Luminary Beverages, expanding the brand's route-to-market capabilities and accelerating retail and on-premise growth in key territories. Luminary Beverage is positioned as a "one-stop shop" supporting beverage brand owners competing in the adult non-alcohol and related emerging beverage categories, with an ecosystem of go-to-market and supply-chain services.
Reformulated portfolio: functional performance, simplified positioning
With shifting consumer preferences and a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Fuel & Elevate's reformulation underscores a long-term commitment to clean, repeatable functional performance centered on mental clarity, mood support, and sustained energy without hemp-derived ingredients.
"Our mission has always been to deliver a beverage that fits real life taste-forward, ritual-ready, and genuinely functional," said Michael Hayford, Chief Imagineer of Fuel & Elevate. "This reformulation is a decisive step forward: we're going all-in on a pure functional platform powered by nootropics, adaptogens, and energy-support ingredients built for focus, balance, and momentum."
Proven taste: 12 Double Golds + Best in Show, plus BevTest/Tastings validation
Fuel & Elevate's momentum is grounded in third-party recognition for taste and quality. The brand previously earned an unprecedented twelve Double Gold Medals, including a Best in Show award at the 2024 America's Best Hemp Beverage Competition, along with (1) Platinum and (2) Silver medals at the LA High Spirits Awards. (PR Newswire)
In addition, Fuel & Elevate's lineup has been professionally reviewed on Tastings.com (powered by Beverage Testing Institute / BevTest), receiving the following scores (100-point scale) on May 7, 2025:
- Salted Caramel Instant Functional Fusion — 92 points (Gold Medal) (Tastings)
- Cafe Mocha Instant Functional Fusion — 91 points (Gold Medal) (Tastings)
- Keto-Cream & Sugar Instant Functional Fusion — 89 points (Silver Medal) (Tastings)
- Vanilla Latte Instant Functional Fusion — 85 points (Silver Medal) (Tastings)
Across the four reviews, the brand posted an average score of 89.25 / 100. (Tastings)
BevTest describes itself as a long-running, independent beverage testing organization founded in 1981, providing professional evaluations using a rigorous methodology. (Beverage Testing Institute)
Note: Tastings/BevTest reviews and America's Best results referenced above apply to prior submitted products/formulations.
Availability
The reformulated, hemp-derivative-free Fuel & Elevate portfolio will roll out across select channels beginning Spring 2026, with expanded availability through Luminary Beverages in Nationally.
About Fuel & Elevate
Fuel & Elevate is a functional beverage brand from Cognitive Brands, created to support performance and well-being through taste-forward products formulated with functional ingredients. (FUEL & ELEVATE)
About Luminary Beverages
Luminary Beverage supports beverage brand owners with go-to-market services and supply chain solutions across emerging beverage categories. (Luminary Berverage)
Media Contact
Michael Hayford
Fuel & Elevate / Cognitive Brands
Email:[email protected]
Phone: 800-826-0247
Website:www.fuelandelevate.com
SOURCE Cognitive Brands LLC
