Fuel & Elevate Unveils Reformulated, Hemp-Derivative-Free Functional Beverage Portfolio and Signs Sales & Distribution Agreement with Luminary Beverages

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel & Elevate, the performance-driven functional beverage brand from Cognitive Brands, today announced the release of its reformulated product portfolio, now free of hemp derivatives, as the company sharpens its focus on a pure-play functional beverage line featuring its signature blend of nootropics, adaptogens, and energy-boosting ingredients.

Fuel & Elevate also announced it has signed a sales and distribution agreement with Luminary Beverages, expanding the brand's route-to-market capabilities and accelerating retail and on-premise growth in key territories. Luminary Beverage is positioned as a "one-stop shop" supporting beverage brand owners competing in the adult non-alcohol and related emerging beverage categories, with an ecosystem of go-to-market and supply-chain services.

Reformulated portfolio: functional performance, simplified positioning

With shifting consumer preferences and a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Fuel & Elevate's reformulation underscores a long-term commitment to clean, repeatable functional performance centered on mental clarity, mood support, and sustained energy without hemp-derived ingredients.

"Our mission has always been to deliver a beverage that fits real life taste-forward, ritual-ready, and genuinely functional," said Michael Hayford, Chief Imagineer of Fuel & Elevate. "This reformulation is a decisive step forward: we're going all-in on a pure functional platform powered by nootropics, adaptogens, and energy-support ingredients built for focus, balance, and momentum."

Proven taste: 12 Double Golds + Best in Show, plus BevTest/Tastings validation

Fuel & Elevate's momentum is grounded in third-party recognition for taste and quality. The brand previously earned an unprecedented twelve Double Gold Medals, including a Best in Show award at the 2024 America's Best Hemp Beverage Competition, along with (1) Platinum and (2) Silver medals at the LA High Spirits Awards. ( PR Newswire )

In addition, Fuel & Elevate's lineup has been professionally reviewed on Tastings.com (powered by Beverage Testing Institute / BevTest), receiving the following scores (100-point scale) on May 7, 2025:

Salted Caramel Instant Functional Fusion — 92 points (Gold Medal) ( Tastings )

( ) Cafe Mocha Instant Functional Fusion — 91 points (Gold Medal) ( Tastings )

( ) Keto-Cream & Sugar Instant Functional Fusion — 89 points (Silver Medal) ( Tastings )

( ) Vanilla Latte Instant Functional Fusion — 85 points (Silver Medal) ( Tastings )

Across the four reviews, the brand posted an average score of 89.25 / 100. ( Tastings )

BevTest describes itself as a long-running, independent beverage testing organization founded in 1981, providing professional evaluations using a rigorous methodology. ( Beverage Testing Institute )

Note: Tastings/BevTest reviews and America's Best results referenced above apply to prior submitted products/formulations.

Availability

The reformulated, hemp-derivative-free Fuel & Elevate portfolio will roll out across select channels beginning Spring 2026, with expanded availability through Luminary Beverages in Nationally.

About Fuel & Elevate

Fuel & Elevate is a functional beverage brand from Cognitive Brands, created to support performance and well-being through taste-forward products formulated with functional ingredients. ( FUEL & ELEVATE )

About Luminary Beverages

Luminary Beverage supports beverage brand owners with go-to-market services and supply chain solutions across emerging beverage categories. (Luminary Berverage)

