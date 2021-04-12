Fuel Cell Bipolar Plates Technology from Dana Inc. Featured at Hannover Messe

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets, will showcase solutions for industrial transformation in the mobility sector at the 2021 Hannover Messe virtual tradeshow. Dana will highlight its metallic and composite bipolar plate technology for fuel cell stacks at the conference taking place April 12-16, 2021.

Bipolar plates are an integral component for enhancing the performance of the fuel cell stack and depending on the application and the customer's specification, Dana offers both metallic and composite plates.

"The global fuel-cell market is gaining momentum as the mobility industry transitions to zero-emission vehicles," said Antonio Valencia, president of Dana Power Technologies. "For more than two decades, Dana has been leveraging its engineering expertise to deliver award-winning technology that is critical to the fuel cell stack. Our global presence and manufacturing prowess enable our customers to meet their emission, quality, reliability, and cost requirements."

Manufactured using the company's patented integrated sealing technology and in-line conductive coating, Dana's ultra-thin metallic bipolar plates deliver superior power density, reliability, and durability and can cut fuel cell stack costs by up to 10 percent. These metallic plates were named a finalist for the 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards and were recognized by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) with a 2019 FCH Award in the Best Success Story category as part of the INSPIRE Project. Dana is one of ten partners in the INSPIRE project, which develops innovative stack components for fuel cells with high power densities.

Dana's composite bipolar plate assemblies provide a reliable, high-performing, and cost-effective solution for fuel cell stacks. They deliver improved performance and manufacturability, aiding original-equipment manufacturers in realizing commercialization of fuel cell-powered mobility.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacturing of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

