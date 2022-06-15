Fuel Cell Market size to Reach USD 1584.77 MW Globally by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Corp & Ballard Powe Systems| Technavio

Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our fuel cell market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the fuel cell market growth is the growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources. Fossil fuels are the most dominant source of electricity generation globally. For instance, coal-generated electricity accounted for 38.40% of the total electricity generated in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Key World Energy Statistics 2018. Other than electricity generation, coal is also predominantly used for heat generation. As a result, coal is one of the highest contributors to global CO2 emissions, which has a high negative impact on the environment.

Trends: The major trend driving the fuel cell market growth is the increasing R&D activities. Systems that use fuel cells have higher upfront costs than other alternative technologies. Hence, capital cost forms one of the critical factors for product selection, which might hinder the adoption of fuel cell systems. However, fuel cells have immense potential to support the transition toward clean energy production. Thus, extensive R&D programs have been initiated by governments of countries such as South Korea, Germany, Japan, the US, and the UK for reducing the cost and increasing the deployment of fuel cells

Challenges: High cost of fuel cells is one of the key challenges hindering the fuel cell market growth. Fuel cells have been in use for decades and were initially used to power space missions during the 1960s. Fuel cells for commercial and industrial locations were developed during the 1990s. However, they have not been able to penetrate the market due to their lower end-user acceptance compared with other technologies such as batteries. Though fuel cells have higher efficiency and environmental benefits, they were not fully commercialized. However, the cost is still a primary factor affecting the acceptance of the technology, as both a fuel cell system and its fuel are expensive when compared with alternative technologies such as gas generators and lithium-ion batteries.

Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

PEMFC



PAFC



SOFC



Others

Application

Transport



Stationary



Portable

Geography

Americas



APAC



EMEA

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Energy storage

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (MW)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 18: PEMFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PAFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PAFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 20: PAFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 22: SOFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 29: Transport - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 31: Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 33: Portable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 39: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 43: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography (MW)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aisin Corp

Exhibit 52: Aisin Corp - Overview



Exhibit 53: Aisin Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Aisin Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 55: Aisin Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Aisin Corp - Segment focus

11.4 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 57: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Ballard Power Systems Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 60: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Bloom Energy Corp.

Exhibit 62: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Bloom Energy Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 65: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 66: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Doosan Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 69: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 FuelCell Energy Inc.

Exhibit 71: FuelCell Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: FuelCell Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: FuelCell Energy Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 74: FuelCell Energy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: FuelCell Energy Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Plug Power Inc.

Exhibit 85: Plug Power Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Plug Power Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Plug Power Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Plug Power Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 PowerCell Sweden AB

Exhibit 89: PowerCell Sweden AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: PowerCell Sweden AB - Product and service



Exhibit 91: PowerCell Sweden AB- Key news



Exhibit 92: PowerCell Sweden AB - Key offerings

11.12 SFC Energy AG

Exhibit 93: SFC Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: SFC Energy AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: SFC Energy AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: SFC Energy AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

