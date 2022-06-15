Fuel Cell Market size to Reach USD 1584.77 MW Globally by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Corp & Ballard Powe Systems| Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cell market is to grow by 1584.77 MW from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 23.44% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Aisin Corp, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and SFC Energy AG are some of the major market participants.
- Aisin Corp - The company offers an ENE-FARM Type S fuel cell cogeneration system.
Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our fuel cell market report covers the following areas:
Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The key factor driving the fuel cell market growth is the growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources. Fossil fuels are the most dominant source of electricity generation globally. For instance, coal-generated electricity accounted for 38.40% of the total electricity generated in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Key World Energy Statistics 2018. Other than electricity generation, coal is also predominantly used for heat generation. As a result, coal is one of the highest contributors to global CO2 emissions, which has a high negative impact on the environment.
Trends: The major trend driving the fuel cell market growth is the increasing R&D activities. Systems that use fuel cells have higher upfront costs than other alternative technologies. Hence, capital cost forms one of the critical factors for product selection, which might hinder the adoption of fuel cell systems. However, fuel cells have immense potential to support the transition toward clean energy production. Thus, extensive R&D programs have been initiated by governments of countries such as South Korea, Germany, Japan, the US, and the UK for reducing the cost and increasing the deployment of fuel cells
Challenges: High cost of fuel cells is one of the key challenges hindering the fuel cell market growth. Fuel cells have been in use for decades and were initially used to power space missions during the 1960s. Fuel cells for commercial and industrial locations were developed during the 1990s. However, they have not been able to penetrate the market due to their lower end-user acceptance compared with other technologies such as batteries. Though fuel cells have higher efficiency and environmental benefits, they were not fully commercialized. However, the cost is still a primary factor affecting the acceptance of the technology, as both a fuel cell system and its fuel are expensive when compared with alternative technologies such as gas generators and lithium-ion batteries.
Fuel Cell Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- PEMFC
- PAFC
- SOFC
- Others
- Application
- Transport
- Stationary
- Portable
- Geography
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
|
Fuel Cell Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
1584.77 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.15
|
Performing market contribution
|
Americas at 56%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aisin Corp, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and SFC Energy AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
