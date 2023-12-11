Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to increase by USD 232.91 million from 2023 to 2028; North America accounts for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is expected to grow by USD 232.91 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising need for extended flight time is notably driving the fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. However, factors such as high initial costs of fuel cell systems may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (hydrogen fuel cell, proton exchange membrane fuel cell, and solid oxide fuel cell), type (tactical UAV, mini UAV, micro UAV, medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV, and high altitude long endurance (HALE) UAV), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market including AeroVironment Inc., Aviation Turkey, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Doosan Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ISS Aerospace, MMC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Plug Power Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, and ZeroAvia Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2024-2028

Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

AeroVironment Inc: The company offers fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicles such as hybridized proton exchange membrane fuel cell, which employs a lithium ion battery to provide peak power during takeoff and dash maneuvers.

Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

The market growth by the hydrogen fuel cell segment is significant during the forecast period. The main advantage of this segment is that it provides longer flight endurance compared to traditional batteries or internal combustion engines. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn drives the market growth.

Geography

North America accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the market growth in North America include the growing need for security and surveillance, the demand for UAVs with improved endurance capability, and the presence of military-grade remotely piloted aircraft in the region. Hence, such factors drives the marekt growth in North America.

Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 232.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK

