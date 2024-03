Fuel Cells Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Fuel Cells estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells segment is estimated at 17.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 16.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

PEM Fuel Cells in Automobiles

Strong Investments to Promote Growth

Automakers Eye on Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Boost Gains in Post-Pandemic Era

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells

Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)

Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases

Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap

Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles

Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry

Material Handling: A Successful Application of Fuel Cells

Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells

Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market

Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market

A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications

Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector

Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Demand Response: An Expanding Application for Fuel Cells

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion

Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview

Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power

Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications

Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells

Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention

MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power

Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries

Key Applications of SOFCs

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments

Researchers Develop Proton-Driven Fuel Cell Technology for Powering Space Shuttles

Boeing's Insitu Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System for UAVs

Ballard Power Systems Joins Hand with W. L. Gore for Advancing Fuel Cell Technology

A WSU Research Team Uses Molybdenum Doped Nickle Catalyst for Making SOFCs more Efficient

Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars

Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance

Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications

Raw Material : A Review

Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries

Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization

