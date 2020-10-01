Fuel Cycle Adds Course5 Intelligence as an FCX Partner

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, Inc. the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, has added Course5 Intelligence to their exchange ecosystem as a partner. The FCX Marketplace already features 35+ world-class integrations such as Qualtrics and Voxpopme.

Through the Fuel Cycle and Course5 Intelligence partnership, media teams can now quickly launch concept and content testing studies from Course5 Intelligence's Program Research platform via Fuel Cycle's market research cloud. As respondent data from Fuel Cycle's online panels enters in the Program Research platform, it is converted using AI-based analytics into precise, contextual insights that are displayed on an Insights Dashboard in real time. This helps media clients launch faster with better content.

Potential uses of the combined platforms for media clients include:

Pilot & Episode Testing - to achieve better series maintenance with viewer response in conjunction with other behavioral data

Trailers & Promos Testing - for actionable insights on which trailers or promotions are most effective for various audience types

Advanced Analytics - to learn and adapt by applying machine learning and human intelligence to find patterns across a series of historic data-points including genres, shows and audience personas

Theresa Lee, Director of Partnerships at Fuel Cycle said, "Fuel Cycle is excited to partner with Course5 Intelligence and our partner has been genuinely committed to delivering value to our clients through FCX Marketplace. This integration will help further your capabilities to conduct program research and pilot testing all in one centralized place."

"Tectonic shifts in media consumption habits by audiences globally mean the media and advertiser ecosystem need to respond with content and promotions that match these changing preferences," said Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence. "We're excited to partner with Fuel Cycle to contribute to greater audience measurement and understanding through our analytics and AI-enabled platform."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the only all-in-one market research platform that combines both qualitative and quantitative data to connect brands with their customers and power real-time business decisions. Fuel Cycle powers the world's most customer-centric brands including Google, Hulu, Church & Dwight, Viacom, AIG and more. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

About Course5 Intelligence

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight. For more information, visit course5i.com.

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Related Links

www.fuelcycle.com

